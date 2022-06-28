Stimorol launches platform to connect music communities

Stimorol has announced the release of a new campaign, Stimorol FlowLab, that seeks to bridge the gap between music lovers and makers.

For aspiring musicians, the campaign’s digital platform and regional workshops will allow them to connect with peers, as well as upskill and hone their craft with the help of industry professionals who want to give back - such as Aubrey Qwana and Musa Keys.The goal is to provide access by opening doors, build communities and create opportunities by connecting aspiring musicians with the broader music community.For music lovers, Stimorol FlowLab will allow them to unlock exclusive content and instant prizes by uploading proof of purchase.Khanyisa Ntshuntshe, brand manager for Stimorol, said, "Stimorol is about inspiring fresh perspectives and empowering individuals. With our belief that the world is a better place when everyone lives and does things in their own individual and unique way, what better way to live up to this mantra than for us to create a platform that truly peels away the barrier of gate-keepers and gives everyone an equal opportunity to shine."Stimorol is making a commitment to pay for and priorities the use of visual and audio outputs from the campaign’s participants instead of just using stock and library music for its brand assets. Housed on a microsite that will mobilize Stimorol’s social mission and drive volume, this new campaign will involve the likes of Musa Keys, Major Steez, Dee Koala and Aubrey Qwana.“I’m happy to be part of a movement to support the youth grow their music careers,” Keys said. “Being able to impart the knowledge I have and share it with young and talented artists is something I’m passionate about. We grow by helping the next star.”Stimorol FlowLab will host workshops that allow participants to be upskilled with industry knowledge and studio sessions where they can collaborate with influential local music makers who sign up through the microsite. To broaden this opportunity, Stimorol will set up live events that are attended by music lovers and allow music makers to showcase their talent.The recruitment phase for this campaign started this month and is where music makers and lovers will be invited to sign up on the Stimorol Flowlab. Following this consumers can expect workshops, studio sessions and events nationwide.