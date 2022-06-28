How do you escape while working?

Different people have different ways of taking a break while working. However you decide to do it, it is especially important since we started working from home and experiencing screen fatigue.

As you walk in

Food and amenities

On the side of luxury

For some, this is a little more challenging, because travelling for work has come back into the mix quite dramatically.So, how do you make sure you have a home away from home?The Capital Hotels and Apartments offers this kind of space for those who seek it. With a presence in Melrose, Sandton, Rosebank, Menlyn, Umhlanga, Mbombela and Cape Town, there is something for everyone travelling pretty much anywhere in South Africa.The franchise lets you set up business accounts, allowing your staff to take the time they need when they are travelling. You can even invest in one of their apartments - allowing you to live in the unit, rent it out to an external tenant or even rent it back to Capital Hotels.This review is particular to the branch in Melrose.From the beginning, I felt welcomed by the friendly staff. I found that this is an essential part of feeling like you are arriving at a home away from home - especially when you’re travelling for work. There wasn’t a moment where I didn’t feel looked after.Besides the warm welcome, Capital Hotels provides you with a bunch of opportunities to experience your stay the way you want to. Each apartment is set up with a self-service fully ready kitchen, cutlery, pots, pans, microwave, fridge - and complimentary hot chocolate to boot.Beyond this, you also have access to room service from the in-house restaurant. Here you have access to food that is simple and delicious with a twist of invention. They have burgers, pizzas, and if you’re feeling like something different, my favourite meal of the night was the full little chicken on a bed of mashed potatoes. The food is also beautifully presented, giving an aesthetic of high-lifestyle living at a home away from home.The rooms themselves are fitted with TVs that give you access to multiple streaming services like Netflix, DStv, Amazon Prime and more. Add to this a comfy bed, couches and a great view of the city, Capital Hotel and Apartments is an excellent choice for the travelling professional.I don’t travel for business as much, so my experience at Capital Hotels was more for luxury. So, this begs the question, is it suitable for a luxury stay?For those seeking family holidays or luxurious stays far away from the city, Capital Hotels may not be what you are looking for.However, if you are looking for a quick and easy break away from the everyday bustle of life, I would suggest that Capital Hotels is a good choice. This is particularly true for the individual who is looking for a place to feel cared for with a fresh view or even the couple who wants to find a place away (but not too far) from home.My lasting impression is that Capital Hotels and Apartments is mainly meant for the business side of life. However, it can be used for those who need a little bit of a holiday without the stress of planning for one that requires travel and week-long bookings.I highly recommend using Capital Hotels and Apartments for your travel business needs, those who want to make an investment or those who are looking for an easy weekend getaway.