Lejwe La Metsi opens safari and getaway destination

The owners of Lejwe La Metsi Private Reserve have opened a safari and getaway destination.
Image supplied: Lejwe La Metsi Private Reserve has opened its doors
Lejwe La Metsi’s owner said, “Lejwe La Metsi is indescribably beautiful and we’ve worked hard to create an ineffably luxurious wilderness destination here. It’s something that we’re really proud of, something we want to share with the world.”
Lejwe La Metsi’s location is just 90 minute's drive from Johannesburg. The reserve opened in February 2002 and comprises just over 2,500 hectares of breathtaking Waterberg landscape – undulating hills and rocky outcrops, vast grasslands and thick bushveld – all home to a variety of wildlife.
Lejwe La Metsi – which translates to “Rock of Water” – lies nestled within a protected valley, surrounded by cascading waterfalls and lush flora.
Lejwe La Metsi accommodates a maximum of 36 guests in sprawling villas surrounded by immaculate gardens and verdant wild greenery.
Image supplied: Lejwe La Metsi Private Reserve has multiple staying options
Five spacious villas offer fully-catered, family-friendly getaways, while the iconic Bush Villa provides a sumptuous self-catering homestead for those who enjoy hosting their family and friends.
Lejwe is a family-friendly, child-safe destination – highly-trained guides are passionate about educating the next generation and keeping them entertained through exciting age-appropriate safari itineraries.
Lejwe La Metsi offers catering for villa guests. Qualified chefs prepare feasts for all palates and dietary restrictions.
The reserve invites nature-lovers to learn about the complexities and wonders of rehabilitating a self-sustaining natural environment, through hands-on rewilding and breeding programmes.
Image supplied: Lejwe La Metsi Private Reserve has dining options for breakfast, lunch and dinner
“Lejwe La Metsi is the feeling of tranquillity,” says the property owner. “Everything we do is designed to enhance the experience of our natural surroundings and to offer our guests a superlative sense of personalised luxury and indulgence that you simply can’t find anywhere else.”
Lejwe La Metsi delivers an intoxicatingly opulent and private experience, where discerning travellers – couples, families and groups – are invited to let go, breathe and be inspired.
