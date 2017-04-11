Absa L’Atelier 2024 winners announced

Absa, in partnership with the South African National Association for the Visual Arts (SANAVA), is excited to announce the winners of the prestigious Absa L'Atelier 2024 art competition. The announcement was made at the Kromdraai Impact Hub in Gauteng on Saturday, 16 November 2024.

“We are particularly proud of our 38-year partnership with Absa in the Absa L’Atelier – a true testament to the power of partnerships. This initiative stands as a beacon of hope and agency for the visual arts, showcasing the courage, vision, and commitment needed to build sustainable and inclusive societies,” said Dr. Samuel B. A. Isaacs, president of SANAVA, during the announcement.

The Absa L'Atelier is one of Africa's leading pan-African art competitions. Each year, Absa L'Atelier ambassadors, representing three distinct regional groupings of countries, are announced alongside the prestigious Gerard Sekoto Award, which this year celebrated its significant 20th anniversary.

“For two decades, the Embassy of France in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi, and the French Institute of South Africa have had the privilege of supporting the Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award,” said His excellency David Martinon, ambassador of France to South Africa, Malawi and Lesotho during the event.

He continued: ”In the cultural field, it is the longest-running partnership between the French Embassy and the private sector in South Africa. We know that an artist’s journey is challenging – demanding skill, deep commitment, perseverance, and confidence. That’s why the Absa L'Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award is essential – to support artists as they push creative boundaries and grow their practice.”

The Gerard Sekoto Award is presented to a South African artist aged 25 and 35 who consistently demonstrates exceptional integrity in the quality of their work. This award is made possible through the support of the Embassy of France in South Africa, the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) – the cultural arm of the Embassy – in partnership with Absa and SANAVA. The esteemed recipient of the 2024 Award is Lusanda Ndita.

The Absa L’Atelier Ambassadors for 2024 are:

Ezra Appiah (Ghana)



(Ghana) Kutlwano Monyai (South Africa)



(South Africa) Moses Oyeleye (Nigeria)

Each ambassador will receive a range of prizes, including a prestigious international residency, masterclasses, mentoring, and the opportunity to exhibit their works on the global stage. These prizes demonstrate the Absa L'Atelier art competition’s vital role in shaping the careers of young African artists.

“Through the Absa L'Atelier, we celebrate not only the incredible talent of these artists but also the personal stories of resilience and creativity that they bring to their work,” said Dr Paul Bayliss, art and museum curator at Absa.

He continued: “At Absa, we are passionate about empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together, one story at a time, by celebrating the unique and impactful journeys of every artist – regardless of their background. Our heartfelt gratitude goes to everyone who submitted an entry this year and congratulations to all the winners.”

By supporting emerging talent, Absa reinforces its commitment to advocating for artists who tell uniquely African stories, embodying the bank’s drive to be an active force for good in everything it does. For more information on the Absa L'Atelier art competition, please visit the Absa L'Atelier website or follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #AbsaLAtelier.



