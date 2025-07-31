South Africa
    2025 Anna Award finalists announced

    31 Jul 2025
    31 Jul 2025
    Two female-centric South African brands, Anna and Latitudes, have announced the 12 finalists of their annual art award.
    Source:
    Source: editorial.latitudes.online

    Now in its fourth year, the aim of the award is to discover, recognise and nurture a new generation of women artists in Africa.

    This year's Anna Award brought in over 800 applications from 38 countries and have narrowed it down to 12 finalists.

    The winner will be announced on 6 August 2025, after being chosen by the Anna Award selection committee.

    The selection committee includes: Julia Buchanan - Cape Town-based art specialist, founder of Buchanan & Co. and Art School Africa; Yvonne Ndege - UN Agency Regional Head of Communication & Spokesperson, art collector; Nicola Bird - Director of SAFFCA (Southern African Foundation for Contemporary Art); Linda Mabhena-Olagunju - Founder and CEO of DLO Energy Resources Group, art collector ; Boitumelo Makousu - Curator, Latitudes and Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi - US born, South Africa based, multimedia artist.

    Finalists of the 2025 ANNA Award

    The finalists are (in no particular order):

    • Azola Kingston (USA/SA)
    • Amy Rusch (South Africa)
    • Chigozie Obi (Nigeria)
    • Fetelework Tadesse (Ethiopia)
    • Chinecherem Peace Ifedilichukwu (Nigeria)
    • Aleruchi Kinika (Nigeria)
    • Reem Aljeally (Sudan)
    • Naledi Maifala (Botswana)
    • Tinyiko Makwakwa (South Africa)
    • Haneem Christian (South Africa)
    • Doaa Fakher (Egypt)
    • Andriarimanjaka Dina Nomena (Madagascar).

    Aldre Geldenhuys, director of Anna Pure Organic Pads and Liners, a locally produced, environmentally conscious sanitary range, says the award forms part of Anna’s ongoing mission to embolden and empower women.

    “Anna is rooted in values of liberation, belonging, sustainability and truth – and art is a powerful way to express that. This award is a celebration of those values, and of the women who embody them through their creativity.”

    The 2025 Anna Award winner will receive a R100,000 cash prize from Anna, a Southern African Foundation For Contemporary Art (Saffca) residency, a solo presentation at the 2026 RMB Latitudes Art Fair, a dedicated profile on Latitudes Online, and a year’s supply of Anna products.

    Their work will also become part of the growing Anna Awards Collection. In addition, the 12 finalists will be showcased to the Latitudes audience, who will have the opportunity to vote for the recipient of the Audience Award.

    Find out more about the finalists here.

