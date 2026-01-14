No Muse(ic) leads to Calabash 2026 cancellation, refunds issued

The highly anticipated Calabash South Africa 2026 music festival, scheduled for early February in Johannesburg and Cape Town, has been officially cancelled, organisers confirmed in a statement on 14 January 2026.

The decision comes after British rock band Muse, announced as the festival’s headline act, withdrew from their international touring schedule — including shows in the UAE, India and South Africa — due to “unforeseen circumstances beyond our control.”

Organisers said they were unable to secure a suitable replacement headliner at short notice, making it impractical to proceed with the large-scale stadium event. The festival had been set to take place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 7 February and DHL Stadium in Cape Town on 11 February.





Alongside Muse, the lineup included other international acts such as A Day To Remember, Simple Plan and Nothing But Thieves, as well as local performers.

Refunds are underway for ticket holders, with automatic refunds processing for tickets, parking and related purchases expected to reflect in bank accounts within five to 10 business days.

The cancellation highlights the risks that large live events face when they are heavily dependent on a single international headliner and tight logistics, particularly as promoters work to bring major global acts to South African stages.

Organisers have expressed a desire to return in future years but have not yet announced rescheduled dates or revised plans for the Calabash brand.

A full statement has been published on www.calabashsouthafrica.co.za