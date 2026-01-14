South Africa
Lifestyle Events
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    No Muse(ic) leads to Calabash 2026 cancellation, refunds issued

    The highly anticipated Calabash South Africa 2026 music festival, scheduled for early February in Johannesburg and Cape Town, has been officially cancelled, organisers confirmed in a statement on 14 January 2026.
    14 Jan 2026
    14 Jan 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.calabashsouthafrica.co.za

    The decision comes after British rock band Muse, announced as the festival’s headline act, withdrew from their international touring schedule — including shows in the UAE, India and South Africa — due to “unforeseen circumstances beyond our control.”

    Organisers said they were unable to secure a suitable replacement headliner at short notice, making it impractical to proceed with the large-scale stadium event. The festival had been set to take place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 7 February and DHL Stadium in Cape Town on 11 February.



    Alongside Muse, the lineup included other international acts such as A Day To Remember, Simple Plan and Nothing But Thieves, as well as local performers.

    Refunds are underway for ticket holders, with automatic refunds processing for tickets, parking and related purchases expected to reflect in bank accounts within five to 10 business days.

    The cancellation highlights the risks that large live events face when they are heavily dependent on a single international headliner and tight logistics, particularly as promoters work to bring major global acts to South African stages.

    Organisers have expressed a desire to return in future years but have not yet announced rescheduled dates or revised plans for the Calabash brand.

    A full statement has been published on www.calabashsouthafrica.co.za

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz