Marble to open new restaurant in Cape Town

Marble, South Africa's award-winning live-fire restaurant, is gearing up to set Cape Town alight.

Image supplied: David Higgs, Gary Kyriacou, Irene Kyriacou, and Dino Constantinou

The restaurant will open at a V&A Waterfront location in late 2023. The rooftop space, framed almost entirely by glass, will allow guests to not only savour one of the best dining experiences in the country, but also take in a nearly-unbroken view of iconic Cape Town scenery – Table Mountain, the V&A Waterfront harbour, and the Atlantic Ocean.

“The expansion of the Marble Group to Cape Town is the next step for us,” explains cofounder of the group, Gary Kyriacou. “We see a huge amount of opportunity in bringing an experience like Marble to the Mother City. Although it will be slightly different to Marble in Johannesburg, we believe that by delivering luxury through experience, quality and intuitive service, Marble Cape Town will really be a special destination.”

The Marble Group has opened three award-winning restaurants in Johannesburg – Marble, Saint and Zioux, and most recently The Pantry in Rosebank – a luxury convenience store. Beyond the food, the Group places a strong emphasis on service, ambience, décor and a high level of attention to detail.

The interior is being designed by Irene Kyriacou. She has a passion for juxtaposing styles and textures and playing with elements of masculine and feminine to create elegant, welcoming and comfortable spaces. She has directed the interiors of all the Marble Group restaurants in Johannesburg – all of which have been recipients of a Eat Out Style Award – most recently, Zioux which won the Eat Out VISI Style Award in November 2022.

“While we are still busy working with our architecture and design teams on the interiors to finalise the plans, what we can share is that we will be retaining the intrinsic aesthetic of Marble,” explains Irene. “The space will incorporate some of the artists and artisans who collaborated with us on the original space including Krisjan Rossouw and Sarita Immelman from Grid Worldwide.”

“We want to keep our attention to art and detail, but adapt it to the Cape Town environment, and really step it up,” explains Irene. “Sarita’s cornicing, and Krisjan’s art have become synonymous with the Marble space, so we will bring in those elements in Cape Town too, but also work with some new artists.”

The 800m² space will seat approximately 220 people, and feature a wine cellar, wrap-around patio and sundowner-ready bar.

And, while the menu is also still under development, Chef David Higgs assures fans of Marble, and future guests, they can expect a similar list of dishes – all cooked on the fire. The Cape Town location will have its own iconic Grillworks at centre stage, the famous Marble focaccia will be made in a wood-fired oven, and there are two Jospers.

“We are making a few adjustments to the menu and adding lighter, more Mediterranean flavours – even Paella,” he explains. “We’ll still have our bar snack menu, and we’ll be introducing our selection of local and international aged meat cuts to clients there. Also, lots of fish – light, fresh and cooked on the coals.”

The kitchen team will be headed by Chef Matt van Niekerk. Matt has been with Marble Group since 2018 as part of the original Saint team. He currently heads the pass at Marble Johannesburg.

“The Marble journey continues in Cape Town, see you in 2023,” Gary Kyriacou concludes.