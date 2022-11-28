Haiku presents festive feasting menu

Cape Town-based restaurant Haiku is returning this festive season with an all-new festive feasting menu.

Image by Delecamedia: Cape Town-based restaurant Haiku

The popular spot, replete with a designer interior that takes Asian influences to heart, is part of the famed Bukhara group. Haiku is located in the heart of the CBD, adjacent Bukhara’s new flagship restaurant Awara - Asian Grills and Modern Indian, on the corner of Church and Burg Street, making it a convenient venue for urbanites and inner city workers.

While you can still order all your favourites directly off the a la carte menu, if you’re in a group of eight guests or more, you’ll have the choice of a duet of set menus that run the gamut from starters through to desserts.

The concept is shared feasting - and to make the moment even more special, the restaurant will help you create the mood by decorating the table with celebratory touches of your choice. It will also happily accommodate an events team if a specialised themed setting is required.

“From flowers to cakes, we’ve done it all, or they come do it themselves!” say general managers, Johan Venter and Shahied Savahl.

Once the scene is set, then comes the restaurant’s reason for being, the dishes themselves. “It’s always a lot of food!” Savahl says. “Everyone has a feast and they share all the different flavours that come to the table.”

Image supplied: Salmon Tatare

Haiku’s set menus are ideal for those with decision paralysis as the only choice that needs to be made is whether you’ll opt for Set Menu A or Set Menu B. The kitchen does cater for vegetarians and you are able to swap out items in the case of dietary allergies. After you’ve decided whether you’ll have a total feast (Menu A) or an absolute feast (Menu B), the dishes simply arrive at the table in waves.

As for what to expect from the three-course menus, Set Menu A starts with dim sum: Prawn Har Gau, Spinach Har Gau, Lamb Pot Stickers and Prawn Toast. This is followed by Sizzling Beef, Chicken Hot Pot, Cheng Yuan Fish, Cantonese Veg and Egg Fried Rice for the mains. Cheesecake and Asian Ice Cream round off the meal.

Image supplied: Crispy Lamb

Set Menu B is more extensive. First to be served are Tuna Tacos, Salmon Tartare, Crispy Prawn Cheng Fan, Lamb Shui Jaio, Spinach Har Gau, Mushroom Pot Stickers and Peking Duck. For the main course, there’s Singapore Chilli Prawns, Salt & Pepper Calamari, Sizzling Beef, Chicken Hot Pot, Cantonese Veg, Veg Hakka Noodles, and Egg Fried Rice. Chocolate Spring Rolls, Cheesecake and Asian Ice Cream make up the desserts.

“We see our guests spending less time on their cell phones and more time talking as they are experiencing the various flavours and tastes and all the drama with the various skillets and plating. People are finding it very interactive and they are way more talkative!” says Venter.

Image supplied: Loh Bak Gao

Haiku’s set menus are priced at R425 or R695 per person, excluding drinks. Booking is essential for groups. While the restaurant may be able to accommodate walk-ins for smaller tables, making a reservation in advance is still advised due to the popularity of the venue.

To make a booking call 021 424 7000 or use the online tool. The restaurant’s physical address is 58 Burg Street, Cape Town City Centre.