#BestofBiz 2022: HR & Management

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Human Resources & Management site over the past year below.
Image: Archives
Image: Archives

Most-read stories

1Employee dismissed for wanting to wear heels... Now the shoe is on the other foot - Eugene Phajane, Mpumelelo Nxumalo, Kalene Watson, Kgololego Pooe & Masibulele Mabanga11 Nov 2022
2DPSA refutes wage negotiation media reports17 Oct 2022
32022 Ad Talent Salary Survey: What are you worth?03 Feb 2022
4South Africa and Africa's Top Employers 202224 Jan 2022
5High demand careers that don't require a degree20 Sep 2022
63 employee coaching styles and how they can benefit your business - Lyndy van den Barselaar12 Jul 2022
7National minimum wage increases09 Feb 2022
8Nxesi says 7.5% average wage increase "still available"26 Oct 2022
9State of the unions: Are South Africa's trade unions still relevant?28 Apr 2022
10What employers should know about the new employment equity laws - Lauren Salt and Amy Pawson05 Sep 2022
11No vax, no test, no entry: Labour Court weighs in on Covid-19 admission policies - Brett Abraham and Mehnaaz Bux16 Mar 2022
12How unfair discrimination will cost your company its compliance certification13 Jun 2022
132022 AABLAs honour the best of African business06 Jun 2022
14Firing employees over retirement age 'fair' - Labour Court - Jacques van Wyk and Andre van Heerden11 Aug 2022
15Job applicants no longer required to attach certified copies09 May 2022
16Salary survey: Sad wage increases mean retention strategies need to get creative27 May 2022
17The Year of the Employee - A revised employee value proposition - Unati Moalusi - Wunderman Thompson17 Mar 2022
18More workplaces to face DG reviews to enforce compliance with EE Act30 Mar 2022
19Insights into SA employment - Pnet's Job Market Trends Report14 Jun 2022
20#BizTrends2022: 7 intelligence facts shaping the recruitment industry - Takalani Madzhadzhi07 Jan 2022


Most-read contributors

1Lyndy van den Barselaar
2Celeste Sirin
3Brian Eagar
4Zuko Mdwaba
5Takalani Madzhadzhi
6Leanne Emery
7Pabi Mogosetsi
8Jacques van Wyk
9Michael Gullan
10Yolandi Esterhuizen
11Anja van Beek
12Johan Botes
13Jeandie Leone
14Francois de Wet
15Jackie Carroll


Most-viewed press offices

1pinpoint one
2Simplify
3TALENTED


Most-read new appointments

1Kearney names Jo-Ann Pohl as its senior advisor23 Mar 2022


View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

