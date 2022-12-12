BestofBiz 2022: HR & Management

|1
|Employee dismissed for wanting to wear heels... Now the shoe is on the other foot - Eugene Phajane, Mpumelelo Nxumalo, Kalene Watson, Kgololego Pooe & Masibulele Mabanga
|11 Nov 2022
|2
|DPSA refutes wage negotiation media reports
|17 Oct 2022
|3
|2022 Ad Talent Salary Survey: What are you worth?
|03 Feb 2022
|4
|South Africa and Africa's Top Employers 2022
|24 Jan 2022
|5
|High demand careers that don't require a degree
|20 Sep 2022
|6
|3 employee coaching styles and how they can benefit your business - Lyndy van den Barselaar
|12 Jul 2022
|7
|National minimum wage increases
|09 Feb 2022
|8
|Nxesi says 7.5% average wage increase "still available"
|26 Oct 2022
|9
|State of the unions: Are South Africa's trade unions still relevant?
|28 Apr 2022
|10
|What employers should know about the new employment equity laws - Lauren Salt and Amy Pawson
|05 Sep 2022
|11
|No vax, no test, no entry: Labour Court weighs in on Covid-19 admission policies - Brett Abraham and Mehnaaz Bux
|16 Mar 2022
|12
|How unfair discrimination will cost your company its compliance certification
|13 Jun 2022
|13
|2022 AABLAs honour the best of African business
|06 Jun 2022
|14
|Firing employees over retirement age 'fair' - Labour Court - Jacques van Wyk and Andre van Heerden
|11 Aug 2022
|15
|Job applicants no longer required to attach certified copies
|09 May 2022
|16
|Salary survey: Sad wage increases mean retention strategies need to get creative
|27 May 2022
|17
|The Year of the Employee - A revised employee value proposition - Unati Moalusi - Wunderman Thompson
|17 Mar 2022
|18
|More workplaces to face DG reviews to enforce compliance with EE Act
|30 Mar 2022
|19
|Insights into SA employment - Pnet's Job Market Trends Report
|14 Jun 2022
|20
|#BizTrends2022: 7 intelligence facts shaping the recruitment industry - Takalani Madzhadzhi
|07 Jan 2022
|1
|Lyndy van den Barselaar
|2
|Celeste Sirin
|3
|Brian Eagar
|4
|Zuko Mdwaba
|5
|Takalani Madzhadzhi
|6
|Leanne Emery
|7
|Pabi Mogosetsi
|8
|Jacques van Wyk
|9
|Michael Gullan
|10
|Yolandi Esterhuizen
|11
|Anja van Beek
|12
|Johan Botes
|13
|Jeandie Leone
|14
|Francois de Wet
|15
|Jackie Carroll
|1
|pinpoint one
|2
|Simplify
|3
|TALENTED
|1
|Kearney names Jo-Ann Pohl as its senior advisor
|23 Mar 2022
View the most-read lists for all our other industries:
Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.