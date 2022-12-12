BestofBiz 2022: Education

|1
|Eduvos celebrates graduation season - Eduvos
|20 Apr 2022
|2
|UCT GSB's Executive MBA ranked among top 20 in the world for student satisfaction - UCT Graduate School of Business
|21 Oct 2022
|3
|Major school infrastructure programme underway in the Western Cape
|23 Nov 2022
|4
|Selection of bursaries taking applications for 2023
|05 Aug 2022
|5
|Online resources for matric exam prep
|11 Jul 2022
|6
|Why you should apply for mid-year intake - Eduvos
|24 May 2022
|7
|The benefits of studying online at Eduvos - Eduvos
|20 Jun 2022
|8
|SA forges ahead with 4IR strategy
|11 Nov 2022
|9
|Record-breaking intake for Eduvos - Eduvos
|29 Mar 2022
|10
|There's still time to enrol with Eduvos - Eduvos
|02 Feb 2022
|11
|Stellenbosch University launches new e-learning platform for high school students - Shan Radcliffe
|04 Apr 2022
|12
|Northlink College 2022 registration - Thozamile Thomas Mvumvu - Northlink College
|21 Jan 2022
|13
|Applications open for 13 Gibela-sponsored training programmes
|17 May 2022
|14
|QCTO: Big changes ahead for skills development
|07 Jul 2022
|15
|Mancosa launches School of Healthcare
|22 Aug 2022
|16
|Gibela 2023 bursary open for TVET, university applicants
|08 Dec 2022
|17
|Northlink College celebrates the opening of its Centre of Specialisation Trade Test Centre - Thozamile Thomas Mvumvu - Northlink College
|14 Mar 2022
|18
|Youth invited to apply for Presidential Youth Employment Initiative
|27 Sep 2022
|19
|Eduvos Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting receives Saica AGA(SA) accreditation - Eduvos
|09 Sep 2022
|20
|Eduvos Pretoria rewards local hero - Eduvos
|28 Jan 2022
|1
|Michael Gullan
|2
|Paul Hanly
|3
|Stacey Brewer
|4
|Andrew Hibling
|5
|Rebecca Pretorius
|6
|Louise Schoonwinkel
|7
|Zuko Mdwaba
|1
|UCT Graduate School of Business
|2
|Digital School of Marketing
|3
|AFDA
|4
|Regent Business School
|5
|Optimi
|6
|SACAP
|7
|EDGE Education
|8
|University of Pretoria
|9
|Wits Plus
|10
|Adopt-a-School
|11
|Omni HR Consulting
|12
|Snapplify
|13
|MSC Artisan Academy
|14
|SA Business School
|15
|Pert Industrials
|16
|Stellenbosch University Language Centre
|17
|Unisa Enterprise
