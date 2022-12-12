Industries

#BestofBiz 2022: Education

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Education & Training site over the past year below.
Image: Archives
Image: Archives

Most-read stories

1Eduvos celebrates graduation season - Eduvos20 Apr 2022
2UCT GSB's Executive MBA ranked among top 20 in the world for student satisfaction - UCT Graduate School of Business21 Oct 2022
3Major school infrastructure programme underway in the Western Cape23 Nov 2022
4Selection of bursaries taking applications for 202305 Aug 2022
5Online resources for matric exam prep11 Jul 2022
6Why you should apply for mid-year intake - Eduvos24 May 2022
7The benefits of studying online at Eduvos - Eduvos20 Jun 2022
8SA forges ahead with 4IR strategy11 Nov 2022
9Record-breaking intake for Eduvos - Eduvos29 Mar 2022
10There's still time to enrol with Eduvos - Eduvos02 Feb 2022
11Stellenbosch University launches new e-learning platform for high school students - Shan Radcliffe04 Apr 2022
12Northlink College 2022 registration - Thozamile Thomas Mvumvu - Northlink College21 Jan 2022
13Applications open for 13 Gibela-sponsored training programmes17 May 2022
14QCTO: Big changes ahead for skills development07 Jul 2022
15Mancosa launches School of Healthcare22 Aug 2022
16Gibela 2023 bursary open for TVET, university applicants08 Dec 2022
17Northlink College celebrates the opening of its Centre of Specialisation Trade Test Centre - Thozamile Thomas Mvumvu - Northlink College14 Mar 2022
18Youth invited to apply for Presidential Youth Employment Initiative27 Sep 2022
19Eduvos Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting receives Saica AGA(SA) accreditation - Eduvos09 Sep 2022
20Eduvos Pretoria rewards local hero - Eduvos28 Jan 2022


Most-read contributors

1Michael Gullan
2Paul Hanly
3Stacey Brewer
4Andrew Hibling
5Rebecca Pretorius
6Louise Schoonwinkel
7Zuko Mdwaba


Most-viewed press offices

1UCT Graduate School of Business
2Digital School of Marketing
3AFDA
4Regent Business School
5Optimi
6SACAP
7EDGE Education
8University of Pretoria
9Wits Plus
10Adopt-a-School
11Omni HR Consulting
12Snapplify
13MSC Artisan Academy
14SA Business School
15Pert Industrials
16Stellenbosch University Language Centre
17Unisa Enterprise


View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

best of Biz, #BestofBiz2022, Best of Biz 2022

