Youth invited to apply for Presidential Youth Employment Initiative

27 Sep 2022
Applications for Phase IV of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) in the Basic Education sector have opened today and will close on 16 October 2022.
Image source: HONGQI ZHANG –
Image source: HONGQI ZHANG – 123RF.com

In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Basic Education announced that Phase IV will offer job opportunities to 255,100 youth across the nine provinces in around 20,000 public ordinary schools and schools for learners with special education needs (LSEN).

“Phase IV comes as the country's youth have reaped the benefits of more than 850,000 job opportunities coupled with training that was offered throughout this initiative. The applications will officially open on 26 September 2022 and close on 16 October 2022. This gives all the youth three weeks for applications,” the department said.

All the youth aged 18-34 years residing within a radius of 5km from a school, are requested to register on SAYouth.mobi and apply for the Education Assistant and General School Assistant job opportunities.

“There is no cost to the youth for accessing SAYouth.mobi, as the site is zero-rated. There will be no applications at schools,” the department said.

L-R: Quintus Sliep, managing director at Worldwide Staffing Solutions with Alex Cullen, director of the Scotland office
Worldwide Staffing's new Scotland office expands opportunities for SA job seekers

By 1 day ago

The opportunities have been distributed as follows among provinces:

ProvinceAllocation of job opportunities per PED 2023 for Phase IV
Eastern Cape40,100
Free State15,500
Gauteng40,000
Kwazulu Natal58,500
Limpopo35,000
Mpumalanga22,000
Northern Cape7,000
North West16,000
Western Cape21,000
National Total255,100

The department has requested youth to note that, according to the new case law, any person working with vulnerable people (learners and disabled people) needs to be vetted, hence for Phase IV this is a requirement for placement.

The department said that it will communicate more information on requirements for placement in the next media statement.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Job opportunities, youth employment, youth employment initiative, teaching assistant

