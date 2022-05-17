Applications open for 13 Gibela-sponsored training programmes

Unemployed South Africans in KwaThema, Tsakane, Duduza and the immediate surrounding areas in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, are invited to apply for a number of technical and business skills training opportunities provided by the Gibela Rail Transport Consortium.
In collaboration with its training implementation partner, ITS Education and Training Institute, Gibela is sponsoring training programmes in 13 different skill sets. The training programmes will start in May and run throughout 2022.
Technical skills training:
- Electrical wiring
- CNC programming – machinist
- Pipe fitting
- Plumbing
- Solar installation
- Spray painting
- Vehicle-body building
- Welding
Business skills training:
- New venture creation – entrepreneurship: This 10-day programme is aimed at people looking to start or develop a new business and will equip budding entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge and skills to apply principles and practices of innovation in the development and growth of a new business.
- Practical tools to manage a business (BusSmart™): This three-day course is for small-business owners, entrepreneurs and those looking to develop practical skills and obtain tools to successfully manage a business.
- Community development training (Community Smart™): This three-day course is open to community workers involved in the start-up or running of a community project who are seeking to develop practical skills and tools for effective community development. Participants will gain knowledge and practical skills on how to successfully manage community development projects, thereby improving community structures and the impact of community projects.
- Work-readiness training: This five-day training programme will enable participants to improve their workplace communication skills, problem-solving abilities, critical thinking, understanding of ethics and compliance in a professional environment, and equip them to apply health and safety principles and procedures in the workplace.
- Project management: This 10-day programme is open to applicants in possession of a matric certificate and will cover the fundamentals of project management, project life cycles, and how to utilise project tools and techniques, write reports and manage risk
“We recognise the impact that the last few years have had on many South Africans – according to StatsSA the official unemployment rate was 35.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021,” says Gibela CEO Hector Danisa.
“Gibela is addressing this issue directly through the generation of 1 500 direct jobs at the peak of our contract and thousands of indirect jobs through the supply chain over roughly a 10-year period. However, we recognise that this is not enough and we are involved in various educational and skills development initiatives to extend our influence as a responsible corporate citizen to thousands of historically disadvantaged South Africans.
“Gibela puts a particular focus on developing the communities within which we operate and these 13 programmes are targeted at addressing unemployment by equipping people within the communities surrounding our factory in Dunnottar, in Nigel, Ekurhuleni, with technical as well as business skills that will enable them to start or develop their own businesses.”
Applications are open to all unemployed or self-employed South Africans living in KwaThema, Tsakane, Duduza and immediate surrounding areas. Preference will be given to candidates who are in possession of a matric certificate. Those who have previously attended any Gibela-sponsored training programme/s are not eligible to apply.
Apply online by clicking on the following link: www.archholdings.co.za
