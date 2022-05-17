Gibs moves up to Level 1 B-BBEE Status

The University of Pretoria's Gordon Institute of Business Science is proud to announce that it has received a B-BBEE Level 1 contributor status, the highest rating on the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment scale.

The B-BBEE Act 53 of 2003 ranks companies on different levels of compliance, based on five factors of black empowerment: ownership, management, skills development, enterprise development and socio-economic development. In the overall score, each factor has a different percentage weighting.



Gibs scored a total of 135 points in its assessment, which looked at factors such as management control, skills development, enterprise and supplier development, and socio-economic development.



The school’s investment in the Youth Empowerment Service (YES) programme, a one-year work experience programme aimed at increasing youth employability and ensuring soft skills and job readiness, has again helped enhance the School’s compliance.



"We would like to thank you, for choosing Gibs. We will continue to accelerate talent transformation and socio-economic advancement as we work together to develop current and future leaders," said Gibs dean, Professor Morris Mthombeni.



