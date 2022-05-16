Samro launches bursary scheme for members

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has announced that it is aiming to finance and support its members toward education on the business of the music industry.

Produce basic artist management techniques with a focus on building artist brands

Develop knowledge and an understanding of the underlying principles and concepts relating to copyright laws and technical proficiency to apply these techniques universally

Demonstrate knowledge of music business

Create sponsorship proposals to host music events

“Over the years, we have noticed the sad reality that artists often struggle to come to grips with the business side of the industry which severely hampers their ability to realise the full benefits of their craft,” said Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni.Through this bursary scheme, Samro will finance 50 qualifying members to attend a Music Business Short Learning Programme (MBSLP) at Boston City Campus.The short course aims to assist Samro members to develop practical skills and equip them with valuable information and insights in order to better understand and navigate the complexities of the music business.On completion of the course, graduates will have the requisite knowledge and practical skills to:“As Samro, we would like to improve the level of understanding of the business side of the industry. Members often struggle to navigate the complexities of the business of the music industry. As the Board of Samro, we took a decision to intervene with the aim of significantly raising the level of professionalism in the industry as well as imparting the much-needed business acumen to our members,” said Maweni.Maweni continued that Samro decided to partner with Boston City Campus because of its nationwide footprint and its ability to deliver short, practical and informative courses. “We want our members to be more equipped to manage their music business empires and to bring to an end the exploitation of their craft,” Maweni concluded.