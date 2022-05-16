Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Kaya 959Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Music News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Samro launches bursary scheme for members

16 May 2022
The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has announced that it is aiming to finance and support its members toward education on the business of the music industry.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

“Over the years, we have noticed the sad reality that artists often struggle to come to grips with the business side of the industry which severely hampers their ability to realise the full benefits of their craft,” said Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni.

Through this bursary scheme, Samro will finance 50 qualifying members to attend a Music Business Short Learning Programme (MBSLP) at Boston City Campus.

Image supplied: Sun El Musician is one of the artists joining the stage at the I Am Live concert
All about the Bassline Fest I Am Live concert

9 May 2022


The short course aims to assist Samro members to develop practical skills and equip them with valuable information and insights in order to better understand and navigate the complexities of the music business.

On completion of the course, graduates will have the requisite knowledge and practical skills to:
  • Produce basic artist management techniques with a focus on building artist brands
  • Develop knowledge and an understanding of the underlying principles and concepts relating to copyright laws and technical proficiency to apply these techniques universally
  • Demonstrate knowledge of music business
  • Create sponsorship proposals to host music events
“As Samro, we would like to improve the level of understanding of the business side of the industry. Members often struggle to navigate the complexities of the business of the music industry. As the Board of Samro, we took a decision to intervene with the aim of significantly raising the level of professionalism in the industry as well as imparting the much-needed business acumen to our members,” said Maweni.

Source:
Concerts SA Digital Mobility Fund recipients announced

16 Mar 2022


Maweni continued that Samro decided to partner with Boston City Campus because of its nationwide footprint and its ability to deliver short, practical and informative courses. “We want our members to be more equipped to manage their music business empires and to bring to an end the exploitation of their craft,” Maweni concluded.
NextOptions
Read more: music industry, SAMRO, Nicholas Maweni, Boston City Campus

Related

Source:
Nominations for Basadi in Music Awards closing soon12 May 2022
The cover art of Red Hot Chili Peppers' By the Way
#OnThisNote: By the Way, Red Hot Chili Peppers are back25 Apr 2022
Source:
SA government joins Partners Against Piracy29 Mar 2022
Source:
Concerts SA Digital Mobility Fund recipients announced16 Mar 2022
Image supplied: Brad Farrell, co-founder of Caya Studios
Chasing Stages brings back the spirit of live music23 Feb 2022
Artists protest outside the Department of Arts and Culture in Pretoria in May. Photo: Julia Evans/GroundUp
SA music industry exposed: the money is not going to the artists29 Nov 2021
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz