All about the Bassline Fest I Am Live concert

The I Am Live concert by Bassline Fest is taking place at Constitution Hill later this month.
Image supplied: Sun El Musician is one of the artists joining the stage at the I Am Live concert
This festival in celebration of Africa Month is presented by The Department of Sport Arts and Culture and will see Sun El Musician, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Ms Party and Aurus joining Nakhane on stage.
Paige Holmes, I Am Live event promoter, said, "The festival is set to be a day of music and celebration of our humanity, resilience and overall incredible creativity and talent that our beautiful African Continent births.”
“The line-up of award-winning artists reflect the inclusivity, diversity and tolerance that the city of Jozi inhabits: Joining Nakhane when they return home to celebrate being live, alive and African will be Bongeziwe Mabandla, known as the 'enigmatic spirit of African Soul' and Sun El Musician the multiple hit making Afro-house and electronic fusion producer, as well as Reunionese singer-songwriter Aurus,” Holmes continued.
Holmes also mentioned that Ms Party, a South African born DJ will be there to ensure the fow of the fest stays fluid. Ms Party has garnered popularity for his zeal on the decks, playing catchy tunes and every now and then leaving the dance floor to show off his dance moves and party with the crowd.
"The Bassline Fest is grateful to the Department of Sport Arts & Culture for coming on-board in the support of the live music industry which has been so hard hit by the pandemic," added Bassline Fest's Brad Holmes.
"In celebration of Africa Month, we are excited to showcase these incredible, diverse artists from our continent. What this event does is aid the live music industry as a whole as it creates work for the full live music industry eco-system from production, marketing, performing service providers and artists. It also creates a place for festival goers to escape while getting entranced by the artistic talent and of course to have some much-needed fun! We are also grateful to our associate partners Castle Lite and BETAfrica for making this concert possible. And to Concerts SA with the Norwegian Government and Samro for supporting Nakhane," Brad continued.
The I Am Live fest will start at 2pm on 21 May and end at 10pm. Tickets are available for R320 on Howler.