Winning is as easy as enjoying your favourite Engen Wimpy meal

According to the Statistics South Africa's annual General Household Survey, more than a third of South African households own a car. Anyone who's spent a considerable amount of time on the road doesn't need to be convinced about the accuracy of that claim. South Africa's a country that's crazy about cars.
Whether it’s the road rockets that are heard long before they’re seen, or the old school sedans that still run like a dream, our country’s roads are filled with every kind of car you can imagine. Which begs the question: what’s the one thing an old-school enthusiast and a lover of modern-day motors have in common? Neither would say no to a new car. And if there’s an Engen Wimpy nearby, getting their hands on a set of new wheels doesn’t require a loan – just a big appetite and a R100 or more spend at South Africa’s favourite family restaurant.Spend R100 or more at Engen Wimpy to
stand a chance to win a Polo Vivo
R250 000. That’s how much the average person can expect to spend on a brand-new Polo Vivo. But for anyone who enjoys a meal at Engen Wimpy before 31 May, as little as R100 is all that could stand between them and a new set of wheels.
For as long as most people care to remember, Engen Wimpy has been the preferred pit stop for road trippers in search of a much-needed breather. It’s where the monotonous hum of a car engine is replaced by the sound of families enjoying a meal together; where kids put down tablets in favour of a physical toy; and the menu has a lot more to offer than a pie and a coke. It’s also where four lucky diners could win a sleek Polo Vivo Hatch 1.4 Trendline.How Wimpy’s win a car competition works
Let’s say someone stops at an Engen Wimpy to fill up before a long drive or grab a bite before they get back on the road. They’d be one step closer to trading in their current car for a spanking-new Polo Vivo. Here’s how it works: anyone who spends R100 or more at an Engen Wimpy and pays via the Wimpy Rewards App will be in the running for a new Polo Vivo. Alternatively, participants can throw their name in the hat by dialling *120*3296#.
A lucky winner will be chosen every two weeks from the end of April 2022 until all four cars have found a new home. Learn more about Wimpy’s win a car competition
on their website.