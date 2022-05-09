Visual artist Trevor Stuurman hosts first solo exhibition

A Place Called Home
Image supplied: Trevor Stuurman will be hosting his first solo exhibition in Johannesburg
is where Stuurman’s story and journey come alive. He places himself within the exhibition by personifying various themes and installations, all created to live throughout the home that is created by Botho Project Space, with furniture and homeware from Weylandts. Home is the foundation of Stuurman’s life, constantly choosing to create his understanding of the world he sees through his own familiarity.
The exhibition is a celebration that aims to continue a fractured yet existing conversation: to make the table longer and wider, make space for more people to come together and ultimately build a culture of community, reminding us that home is a place of belonging.
Narrated through the lens of Stuurman, the exhibition is an expression of ‘home’, a concept very close to his heart. Evoking the nostalgic feeling of a loved one waking you up at the first light of dawn, dipping into a warm bath, scrubbing the weekend away and stepping out in your Sunday best.
Set in a home in Parktown West, the idea behind the exhibition is to re-create a space where people relive their own Sundays at home, the special memories and moments that make these days sacred in any South African home.
Stuurman has collaborated with furniture and homeware retailer Weylandts to infuse the exhibition with authentic design, using many of the same pieces the artist has in his own home.
Weylandts founder Chris Weylandt said, “As a lifestyle brand, we recognise the importance of storytelling. We understand that humans are shaped by their environments, so we encourage people to celebrate their personal style and tell their story when creating their home sanctuaries. The rich narratives that come from this deserve to be shared. Our collaboration with Trevor Stuurman allows us to celebrate his unique style while demonstrating how design can influence the way we live.”
“Home is the place where we surrender to our vulnerability. A space meant for people to be moulded and ultimately thrive in. It’s where humans discover their own version of comfort, solace and meaning. Home is a place where one is known. Home is also the centre point that allows us to navigate the world,” Stuurman said.
With a true reflection of home and all it has to offer, bespoke experiences themed 'Sunday Best' will be produced to run alongside the month-long exhibition. Combining art, music and food, the experience will include a series of curated dining experiences by a selection of top South African chefs, paired with local musicians who will serenade guests. Attendees get to dress in their Sunday best, gather around the table with their loved ones and enjoy amazing conversation, food and music.
will start on 20 May and end on 19 June from 11am - 5pm on weekdays and 10am - 5pm on Saturdays. The exhibition will be held at 26 Rhodes Avenue, Parktown, Johannesburg and tickets are available for R50 here
.