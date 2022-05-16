Industries

    MTN Bushfire announces official lineup!

    16 May 2022
    MTN Bushfire has announced the exciting lineup from across Africa and the rest of the globe.
    Image supplied: The MTN Bushfire crowd in 2017
    Image supplied: The MTN Bushfire crowd in 2017

    Just some of the exciting acts added to this year’s line-up include Congolese-born singer, songwriter, music producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tresor; South African award-winning Maskandi music legend Ihhashi Elimhlophe; and the legendary Don Laka, who in 2022 marks a 50-year crescendo of artistic discovery and reinvention as one of South Africa’s revered musical icons.

    The line-up this year will feature a wholesome and family-friendly mix of pan-African and international artists from across different genres who do more than simply entertain but use their art as a powerful form of creative expression.

    Image supplied: MTN Bushfire will return this year
    Reignite the fire with MTN Bushfire 2022

    29 Mar 2022


    The line-up reflects a strong representation of African talent including Botswana melodist and songwriter Mpho Sebina, Moticoma, a vibrant band inspired by deep roots and traditional elements of Mozambican music, South Africa’s Bonj, who describes her sound as a blend of electronic music with soulful melodies and groove, Mandisi Dyantyis, an acclaimed South African vocalist, trumpeter and musical director known for his versatility in Jazz, Western Classical and African indigenous music and Georgetown and the Moonies, a complementary Afro-fusion mix of Blue Billy Folk and African brass - to name just a few.

    Global discoveries ready to be enjoyed this year include Gavriela, an Austrian-Peruvian artist, singer-songwriter and producer who is known for her ethereal tribal pop music and spiritual visual experiences, Blindsmyth, a Berlin-based musical globetrotter always on the road searching for new musical ideas and sounds to inspire and get inspired, Reunion Island’s Aurus, Eritrean-born, Amsterdam-raised R&B artist Rimon and the wide soundscapes of Amsterdam based Ghanaian artist Bnnyhunna.

    MTN Bushfire will also feature some of the hottest DJ’s, including South Africa’s home-grown legend, DJ Ready D as well as Jamiie, an international DJ and producer based in Berlin; Ms Selfie, a Zambian based Afro House DJ known for her versatility and passion for House music and its sub-genre, Amapiano, DBN Gogo from South Africa and Culoe De Song a South African producer, remixer and DJ.

    Image supplied: Rainer Jadischke performing his Elton John tribute show
    Drama Factory announces music-filled programme for May

    12 May 2022


    There is also the full line-up of amazing DJ talent that will grace the Ballentine’s Firefly Stage throughout the weekend. The full programme can be found on the MTN Bushfire website.

    These acts join the previously announced headline act, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, as well as other artists such as the beloved Eswatini artist Sands; The One Who Sings, known to many as Zolani Mahola of Freshlyground fame, the world-renowned and celebrated Ndlovu Youth Choir, as well as top South African acts Nasty C, The Kiffness, Blk Jks, Sun-EL Musician and Msaki.

    This year’s line-up will once again feature various stages, including the MTN Bushfire Main Stage, the House on Fire Amphitheatre Stage and the Ballantine’s Firefly Stage. With more than just music, the festival this year will feature a mix of a range of entertaining and thought-provoking acts including poetry, theatre, dance and comedy.

    Image supplied: Sun El Musician is one of the artists joining the stage at the I Am Live concert
    All about the Bassline Fest I Am Live concert

    9 May 2022


    MTN Bushfire’s diverse line-up for 2022 includes award-winning theatre, with the staging of Vuka Machel, written and directed by Market Lab alumnus Mncedisi Shabangu. It’s a comedy told by two chicken thieves from Kanyamazane, just outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga. Through the eyes of this infamous pair, the audience is taken on an unforgettable journey.

    This year will see a strong comedy line-up headed by South African comedy legends Rob van Vuuren and KG Mokgadi, teaming up with Zimbabwe’s iconic Q Dube and Eswatini’s very own, and very hilarious, Mdura for an MTN Bushfire All-Star stand-up comedy show.

    MTN Bushfire will take place from 27-29 May. Limited tickets are still available on the MTN Bushfire website as well as camping and travel options. Book here.
