    Africa


    Drama Factory announces music-filled programme for May

    12 May 2022
    The Drama Factory has announced the programme that audiences can expect for May 2022.
    Image supplied: Rainer Jadischke performing his Elton John tribute show
    Image supplied: Rainer Jadischke performing his Elton John tribute show

    The Drama Factory is the perfect venue to enjoy top-quality entertainment with a group of friends or family. The solar-powered inverter ensures the show will always go on, even when there is load-shedding!

    The May programme


    13 and 14 May 7.30pm: The Elton John Tribute Show


    After the success of the hit movie, Rocketman, Durbanville-based musician, Rainer Jadischke, has been paying tribute to the British singer, songwriter, composer, pianist, record producer, occasional actor and genius, Sir Elton John, one of the biggest music icons of the 20th Century, in his Elton John Tribute Show.

    Elton John fans can look forward to singing along to the UK icon’s timeless ballads such as Rocket Man, Candle in the Wind, Nikita, Sad Songs (Say So Much) and foot-stompin’ Rock ‘n Roll hits like Crocodile Rock, I’m Still Standing and Club at The End of The Street, to mention but a few.

    Image sourced from
    #OnThisNote: How Kind of Blue changed music

    By 16 Feb 2022


    Rainer will also be sneaking in a hit or two by Billy Joel, Eric Clapton and Bob Seger in his virtuosic celebration of Sir Elton John’s hits.

    Rainer is a professional vocalist and musician with a background in classical piano. He has been performing full-time in the music industry for the past 30 years. He has worked as a session musician with well-known S.A. artists such as Jesse Clegg, Kurt Darren, Bok van Blerk, Dozi, Mel Botes, the late Theuns Jordaan, Anton Botha and Nicholas Louw.

    Sunday 15 May 3pm: Sassy Classics


    Sassy Classics will dazzle you with an afternoon of beautiful music. The performers are creative musicians who passionately work towards keeping classical music relevant to the times.

    Featuring Kobie Du Plessis (harp), Bradley Martin (violin), Portia Holmes (saxophone) and Anninge Kreft, who will present dramatic interpretations of Art Songs, giving the audience a deeper insight into the characters.

    Image supplied: Mike McCully and the Abba tribute show
    Image supplied: Mike McCully and the Abba tribute show

    20 and 21 May 7.30pm: Mike McCully and the Harmonix Tribute to Abba


    Mike McCully has put together this amazing Tribute to Abba. It’s a celebration of fun, music and dance with patrons re-living the days of featuring songs like Waterloo, Super Trouper, Gimme Gimme, Money Money Money, Fernando, Dancing Queen and many more.

    Led by McCully himself on the drums, the show features the two awesome Abba girls, Luella Holland and Sjanel Vosloo, whose silky smooth vocals bring the music of Abba to life.

    Keyboardist Gordon Mackay takes lead male vocal and shows his piano skill in typical Abba fashion with songs like Does Yout Mother Know, Chiquitita and many more. Warren Lomberg on lead guitar and Neil Peyton on bass complete the line-up, with all members contributing to the amazing vocal harmonies.

    3 and 4 June 7.30pm: Rumours of Fleetwood Mac


    Back by popular demand! Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is a tribute show centred around one of Fleetwood Mac’s most successful albums Rumours (1977) which spent 31 weeks at No 1 on the Billboard charts.

    Rumours remains a candid songwriting triumph that cemented Fleetwood Mac’s status as one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Featuring a full band made up of some of Cape Town's top musicians, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac takes the audience into an audio landscape filled with ‘classic time-capsules of memories’ with tracks like Go Your Own Way, Don’t Stop, Dreams, Everywhere and Second Hand News.

    Source:
    Nominations for Sama Artist of the Year opened!

    5 May 2022


    Rumours of Fleetwood Mac features Skye Wilson on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Greg Schoeman on lead guitar and vocals, Ant Kinsey on bass and vocals, Malcolm Cassisa on drums and backing vocals and Wendy van Rensburg on keyboards and backing vocals, creating a blend of outstanding musicianship and harmonies.

    Book for all shows securely online here.
