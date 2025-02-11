Gibs launches executive programme to strengthen media leadership in Africa

Related
Running from July to November 2025, this hybrid programme offers a cutting-edge curriculum blending digital transformation, sustainability, regulatory frameworks, and strategic foresight. It is tailored for media executives, editors and product leaders who are driving change in the industry.
The course has been designed by leading experts in media and journalism:
This programme is a direct response to the market failure of journalism and the increasing pressures faced by media organisations globally. By equipping participants with resilient leadership skills, innovative business models, and the ability to navigate policy and regulatory challenges, the programme aims to strengthen media sustainability and independence in Africa.
The programme aligns with Gibs’s commitment to the UN Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16, ensuring public access to information and the protection of journalistic freedoms.
The Gibs executive programme in Media Leadership is supported by the Google News Initiative.
The programme is an initiative of the Gibs Media Leadership Think Tank – a partner of the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM).
Interested applicants can find more information and apply at www.gibs.co.za/execmedia.
This programme is specifically for media professionals in leadership roles across Africa, including:
Participants should have prior experience in leadership, as this is an executive-level programme aimed at those looking to drive industry transformation.
The media industry is facing unprecedented challenges, from the collapse of traditional business models to increasing regulatory and political pressures. Journalism is more critical than ever, yet sustaining independent media remains a significant challenge.
This programme has been created to empower the next generation of media leaders with the knowledge, tools, and networks to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry.
The programme spans four blocks over six months, combining:
The programme is led by a world-class faculty of media leaders and business strategists.
The full programme fee is R140,000.This includes:
We are also working on securing partial scholarships. In the meantime, interested individuals should apply for admission to the programme, and indicate in their motivation letters if they have a need for a partial scholarship.
Applications are open now. For more information and to apply, visit www.gibs.co.za/execmedia or contact az.oc.sbig@decexe.