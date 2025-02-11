Gibs launches executive programme to strengthen media leadership in Africa

The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) is proud to announce the launch of the Executive Programme in Media Leadership, an African-focused initiative designed to equip media leaders with the critical skills needed to navigate the challenges of an evolving industry.

Running from July to November 2025, this hybrid programme offers a cutting-edge curriculum blending digital transformation, sustainability, regulatory frameworks, and strategic foresight. It is tailored for media executives, editors and product leaders who are driving change in the industry.

The course has been designed by leading experts in media and journalism:

Anita Zielina founder and CEO of Better Leaders Lab, former media executive at CUNY and ORF



Michael Markovitz founding director of the Gibs Media Leadership Think Tank, expert in media policy and strategy



Styli Charalambous co-founder and CEO of Daily Maverick, strategic advisor in media innovation

This programme is a direct response to the market failure of journalism and the increasing pressures faced by media organisations globally. By equipping participants with resilient leadership skills, innovative business models, and the ability to navigate policy and regulatory challenges, the programme aims to strengthen media sustainability and independence in Africa.

What participants will gain:

Leadership for stability – develop the ability to lead in uncertain, crisis-prone environments.



Strategic influence – learn how to drive transformation and engage key stakeholders effectively.



Digital transformation and innovation – explore cutting-edge technologies, including AI and data analytics, to future-proof media organisations.



Commercial acumen – master financial management and revenue diversification strategies to sustain independent media.



Networking and collaboration – build valuable connections with other senior media professionals across Africa.

The programme aligns with Gibs’s commitment to the UN Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16, ensuring public access to information and the protection of journalistic freedoms.

The Gibs executive programme in Media Leadership is supported by the Google News Initiative.

The programme is an initiative of the Gibs Media Leadership Think Tank – a partner of the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM).

Interested applicants can find more information and apply at www.gibs.co.za/execmedia.

Frequently asked questions

Who is this course designed for?

This programme is specifically for media professionals in leadership roles across Africa, including:

Editors, newsroom leaders, and content strategists



Digital, technology, and product heads



Media executives and senior managers



Financial and operational decision-makers in media

Participants should have prior experience in leadership, as this is an executive-level programme aimed at those looking to drive industry transformation.

Why is this programme launching now?

The media industry is facing unprecedented challenges, from the collapse of traditional business models to increasing regulatory and political pressures. Journalism is more critical than ever, yet sustaining independent media remains a significant challenge.

This programme has been created to empower the next generation of media leaders with the knowledge, tools, and networks to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry.

What makes this programme unique?

Proudly African – The course is designed with a global perspective but tailored to the African media landscape.



Practical application – Participants will work on real-world case studies and capstone projects, applying insights directly to their organisations.



Leadership as the foundation of sustainability – The course goes beyond business models, emphasising the role of leadership in media resilience and transformation.

How is the programme structured?

The programme spans four blocks over six months, combining:

6.5 days of in-person sessions (hosted at Gibs in Johannesburg)



6 days of virtual learning and coaching



2 self-paced masterclasses

Who are the course designers and faculty?

The programme is led by a world-class faculty of media leaders and business strategists.

What are the fees and what do they cover?

The full programme fee is R140,000.This includes:

Tuition and learning materials



Accommodation for 6 nights during in-person sessions



Lunches and refreshments



Access to Gibs faculty and executive coaching

Is tuition assistance available?

We are also working on securing partial scholarships. In the meantime, interested individuals should apply for admission to the programme, and indicate in their motivation letters if they have a need for a partial scholarship.

How can I apply?

Applications are open now. For more information and to apply, visit www.gibs.co.za/execmedia or contact az.oc.sbig@decexe.




