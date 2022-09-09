Industries

    Eduvos Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting receives Saica AGA(SA) accreditation

    9 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Eduvos
    We are pleased to announce that our Eduvos Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting qualification is now accredited by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, Associate General Accountant (Saica AGA).
    Eduvos Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting receives Saica AGA(SA) accreditation

    Students who enrolled in our BCom in Accounting degree in 2022 and those going forward will hold a qualification endorsed by Saica, along with the following professional bodies: ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants) and the International Association of Bookkeepers (IAB).

    The addition of the Saica accreditation means that students will graduate with an even greater competitive advantage to pursue their dream career in the world of commerce. Saica recognised the need for qualified accountants to belong to a professional body and introduced the Associate General Accountant South Africa AGA(SA) designation. Saica accreditation ensures that qualified South African accountants have access to professional recognition and career development. They will also be able to seamlessly continue their journey toward the attainment of the CA(SA) designation, of which a 3-year degree and honours degree is required, along with 3 years of articles.

    "The Commerce Faculty is proud of the acknowledgement from Saica AGA (SA) that our BCom Accounting degree met their standards of learning and teaching. By means of the accreditation, Saica certifies that the Eduvos BCom Accounting degree complies with their highly set standards and levels of quality. This will contribute to our BCom Accounting students' employability and career prospects."
    – Janie Steyn, Eduvos head of Commerce.

    These accreditations add to the Eduvos academic integrity, it shows our content and learning outcomes are approved, industry-relevant, current and in-demand. Each professional body has its own criteria for membership, it is up to the graduates to pursue membership and it is their responsibility to apply, as they don’t automatically become members upon completion of their degree. It is also important to remember that being a member of one professional body does not exclude you from other bodies.

    "I am excited to be part of this new chapter in the life of Eduvos. Our accreditation status and partnership with the prestigious Saica, will give our Commerce students an added advantage in a highly competitive world."
    – Dr Dave Naidoo, Eduvos Registrar.

    Our Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting is offered full-time, part-time, and online at several of our 12 campuses across South Africa. We offer four intakes throughout 2023 so students are welcome to enrol throughout the year. However, classes fill up quickly so secure your spot by applying online with Eduvos.

    At Eduvos, we still have an opportunity for you to get a head start on your accounting studies this year, starting on 6 October 2022. Join now!
    Visit eduvos.com to learn more about our Bachelor of Commerce qualification.

    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.

