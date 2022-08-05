Selection of bursaries taking applications for 2023

As learners settle in to the final half of the school year, many matriculants (and university students alike) are considering their academic futures and how to fund their tertiary studies in 2023.

August and September are the perfect times to apply for bursaries – you can use your mid-year results in order to secure funding for the upcoming year.

Here are a few of the top bursaries on Bursaries South Africa, with deadlines closing in August and September 2022:

1) TETA Bursary: A bursary opportunity for various fields of undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications within the transport sector and related fields. Candidates must have a total household income of not more than R350,000 per annum and must not be older than 35 years. Applications must be submitted by no later than 17 August. Apply here.

2) Thuthuka Bursary: A bursary opportunity offered by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), for students who are studying towards a career in Chartered Accountancy. Applications must be submitted by no later than 31 August. Apply here.

3) Masakh’iSizwe Bursary: A bursary opportunity brought to you by the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works. Available for studies at the University of Cape Town, the University of Stellenbosch and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, in fields within the Transport, Engineering and Built Environment sector. Applications must be submitted by no later than 31 August. Apply here.

4) Vodacom Bursary: An opportunity for Undergraduate studies within STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics). Aimed at students with strong academic records, who are in financial need. Applications must be submitted by no later than 31 August. Apply here.

5) Hollywood Foundation Bursary: A bursary opportunity for undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Accounting, Business Management, Computer Science, Digital Marketing, Finance, Graphic Design, Human Resources, Marketing, Media and Communications, Supply Chain & Logistics. Applications must be submitted by no later than 31 August. Apply here.

6) Shoprite Bursary: A bursary opportunity from one of South Africa’s biggest retailers, for studies in Accounting (CA Stream – SAICA), Data Science, Food Science, Information Systems, Pharmacy, Retail Business Management, Supply Chain & Logistics, UI Design (Product Design). Applications must be submitted by no later than 31 August. Apply here.

7) MMEG (Margaret McNamara Education Grants) Bursary: A bursary opportunity for female students from South Africa (and other African countries). The bursary covers ALL fields of study, towards a Certificate, Undergraduate, Graduate or Post Doctorate qualification. Applications must be submitted by no later than 14 September. Apply here.

8) Sappi Bursary: An opportunity for undergraduate Engineering and Forestry and Wood Science students. Applications must be submitted by no later than 30 September. Apply here.

9) Coronation Exceptional Student Bursary: A bursary that covers all Commerce-related degrees, aimed at deserving students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Applications must be submitted by no later than 30 September. Apply here.

10) Sarb (South African Reserve Bank) Bursary: A bursary opportunity for students entering their first year of study in 2023, in any of these fields related to the bank: Accounting, Actuarial Science, Economics, Finance, Information Technology, Law, Mathematical Statistics (other fields may also be funded, such as Medicine, Dentistry, Social Work). Applications must be submitted by no later than 30 September. Apply here.

