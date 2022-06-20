The benefits of studying online at Eduvos

The world is going online, are you?

Flexible learning. Limitless possibilities.



Our learning platform and model is designed to fit into your schedule, not the other way around. Log in and work through your online qualification anytime, anywhere. Your schedule is your own, there’s no need to worry about the traffic getting to class on time, you can fit some time in during your lunch break in the office or even while waiting to board the plane at the airport.





Earn while you learn.



Many individuals can’t afford to quit working or take extended leave to study. Online learning allows you to remain financially stable, all the while upskilling and progressing in your career. The perfect opportunity to gain new technical skills that will be beneficial when seeking that promotion or embarking on a new career.





Reduced costs.



Our online part-time qualifications provide a more affordable and cost-effective pathway to education with our pay per module option. Associated costs are also kept to a minimum due to no commuting costs to the institution as you will work remotely through our state-of-the-art learning platform.





Stay ahead of the trends.



Eduvos offers a range of internationally recognised and accredited qualifications across 4 future-facing faculties. Guided by relevant, quality-assured and industry-led curricula, we cultivate the kind of future-proof skills that impress employers. We’re driven by a mix of learner needs, industry trends and workplace demands. Focusing on opportunities for employability and entrepreneurial advancement.





Gain in-demand skills.



Studying independently helps your build your own self-motivation, determination and time management skills. All of which will help give you that competitive edge and set you apart from the rest. We’ve recognised the demand for creating learning opportunities for working professionals to further their education and progress in their careers. Now, more than ever, professional development and continual learning are crucial for being successful and achieving one’s career goals.



We offer multiple intakes per year, creating an opportunity for you to start studying on your own terms. Our next intake is on 25 July 2022. Why wait? Enrol Today!



View our available Online Qualifications here - https://www.eduvos.com/programmes/part-time-study/





At Eduvos, we know what it takes to succeed in the real world! That’s why we offer the kind of flexible learning that mirrors today’s ever-changing workplace. There is also the beauty of studying online that encourages lifelong learning, you can start learning anything at any point in your life. Whether you’re looking to study fresh out of high school, in the workplace and looking to upskill or hoping to make that career switch. Enrol Anytime, Learn Anywhere.Here are five ways how online learning can benefit you and your career: