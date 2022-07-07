QCTO: Big changes ahead for skills development and what it all means

South Africa's education and training landscape is preparing for some major changes as the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) moves toward implementing a single national quality assurance system for accredited qualifications and skills programmes. Working behind the scenes, the QCTO has gradually been building capacity as a stand-alone institution to take over its mandated functions from SAQA.

Rajan Naidoo, the director of EduPower Skills Academy

Rajan Naidoo, the director of EduPower Skills Academy, says that this means skills development will become more effective as the system will streamline and simplify quality assurance functions for the benefit of all stakeholders. “Any skills development provider (SDP) that wants to offer occupational qualifications, part-qualifications or occupational skills programmes will need to be accredited by the QCTO to offer these qualifications. Hence, it will result in quality, standardised national qualifications.” He speaks from experience as many QCTO qualifications are already available due to their own organisation and various training providers preparing for the change over the past five years.

However, there has been some confusion about qualifications which have not yet been re-aligned and replaced with occupational qualifications and what it will mean for skills development. “According to the QCTO, the registration end date for all 'historical' qualifications is 30 June 2023, with a phase-out period of one year for learners to still enrol up to and including 30 June 2024,” explains Naidoo. To help companies prepare for the change that’s coming, he briefly outlines the main points about the QCTO and helps to make sense of all the acronyms:

The QCTO

The QCTO’s vision is to qualify a skilled and capable workforce in South Africa and is responsible for the oversight of the accreditation, implementation, assessment and certification of occupational qualifications to meet industry needs. This gives the QCTO the ability to address skills shortages, placing vocational certification employing learnership, internship and apprenticeship programmes, at the centre of South Africa’s skills creation system. The OQSF

The QCTO manages the Occupational Qualifications Sub-Framework (OQSF) by setting and developing standards and assuring the quality of national occupational qualifications on the National Quality Framework (NQF). It will also govern the quality assurance processes for these qualifications by ensuring that all learners, professionals, workers, unemployed and those classified as NEET (Not in Employment, Education or Training) are equipped with relevant and transferable competencies to enhance lifelong employability.