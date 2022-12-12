BestofBiz 2022: Retail

|1
|PnP Clothing unveils new-look store, its biggest and greenest yet - Lauren Hartzenberg
|21 Oct 2022
|2
|Kentucky Town comes to Cape Town: Expect a KFC gatsby and branded gear
|01 Jul 2022
|3
|Pick n Pay introduces new boutique store format in Cape Town
|29 Sep 2022
|4
|Marine Walk Shopping Centre opens in KZN's Sibaya precinct
|03 Oct 2022
|5
|Outrage over Dis-Chem's moratorium on hiring, promoting White staff
|17 Oct 2022
|6
|Eastern Cape gets new two-storey shopping centre KwaBhaca Mall
|01 Nov 2022
|7
|Umhlanga's Oceans Mall is open for business
|15 Nov 2022
|8
|Pick n Pay reveals new premium flagship store design - its blueprint for the future
|28 Oct 2022
|9
|New Virgin Active CEO named, as company merges with Kauai parent
|09 Mar 2022
|10
|TFG to pump R2.1bn into business, double SA manufacturing employment
|10 Jun 2022
|11
|Mr Price expands baby portfolio with standalone stores - Nqobile Dludla
|26 Aug 2022
|12
|Pick n Pay Futurewear cultivates new fashion talent
|19 Sep 2022
|13
|Pop culture power play: Checkers plugs into Tinder Swindler hype - Lauren Hartzenberg
|14 Feb 2022
|14
|Nando's is giving away free food depending on the stage of load shedding
|15 Jun 2022
|15
|Inside Cotton On's new R300m head office and warehouse in Gauteng - Lauren Hartzenberg
|25 Jul 2022
|16
|Savanna Premium Cider is bringing the spice with the new 'Chilled Chilli' - Distell
|17 Mar 2022
|17
|South Africans bid farewell to Redro and Pecks fish paste
|18 Jan 2022
|18
|Pick n Pay reveals new QualiSave supermarket brand
|15 Aug 2022
|19
|Food Lover's to open R100m Western Cape standalone flagship in October
|23 Aug 2022
|20
|SA Breweries names Richard Rivett-Carnac as CEO
|18 Jan 2022
|1
|Natasha Maharaj
|2
|Zuko Mdwaba
|3
|Jonathan Cherry
|4
|John Watling
|5
|Michael Smollan
|6
|Fred Razak
|7
|Ged Nooy
|8
|Howard Saunders
|9
|Colleen Harrison
|10
|Nicola Cooper
|11
|Emmanuel Kalunga
|12
|Cyril Naicker
|13
|Ajay Lalu
|14
|James Bayhack
|15
|Nadia Rawjee
|1
|TFG (The Foschini Group)
|2
|Heineken South Africa
|3
|ACDOCO SA
|4
|Ackermans
|5
|Mpact Plastics
|6
|Bata
|7
|Rand Show
|8
|Aramex
|9
|Rosebank College
|10
|Juta and Company
|11
|Burger King
|12
|Switch Energy Drink
|1
|Hook, Line & Sinker appointed by Luxity
|09 May 2022
|2
|The Beauty Bag South Africa names Red Marketing as its media agency
|23 Nov 2022
|3
|First Ascent becomes Stillwater Sports' MTB technical apparel partner
|14 Mar 2022
|1
|Tiger Brands appoints 2 new employees
|22 Nov 2022
|2
|Shoprite names Judy Maluleke as its CSI manager
|07 Mar 2022
|3
|OneDayOnly appoints new head of digital marketing
|10 May 2022
|4
|Linda Mtoba becomes the new face of Vaseline
|09 Mar 2022
|5
|Ismail Nanabhay becomes MD - Beverages for Tiger Brands
|07 Apr 2022
|6
|Babongile Mandela joins Coca-Cola Africa as new PACS director
|27 May 2022
|7
|Philip Morris South Africa announces three key hires
|11 Jul 2022
|8
|Honchos names Nobuntu Mkhize as its marketing and brand manager
|03 Mar 2022
|9
|Spur Corporation appoints Vuyo Henda as chief marketing officer
|05 May 2022
|10
|Nestlé names Luke Gomes cluster head for Greater Zambezi region
|14 Jul 2022
View the most-read lists for all our industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.