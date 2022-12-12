Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BataBMi ResearchNielsenIQAfriGISMpactBizcommunity.comMpact PlasticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retail News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


#BestofBiz 2022: Retail

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Retail site over the past year below.
#BestofBiz 2022: Retail

Most-read stories

1PnP Clothing unveils new-look store, its biggest and greenest yet - Lauren Hartzenberg21 Oct 2022
2Kentucky Town comes to Cape Town: Expect a KFC gatsby and branded gear01 Jul 2022
3Pick n Pay introduces new boutique store format in Cape Town29 Sep 2022
4Marine Walk Shopping Centre opens in KZN's Sibaya precinct03 Oct 2022
5Outrage over Dis-Chem's moratorium on hiring, promoting White staff17 Oct 2022
6Eastern Cape gets new two-storey shopping centre KwaBhaca Mall01 Nov 2022
7Umhlanga's Oceans Mall is open for business15 Nov 2022
8Pick n Pay reveals new premium flagship store design - its blueprint for the future28 Oct 2022
9New Virgin Active CEO named, as company merges with Kauai parent09 Mar 2022
10TFG to pump R2.1bn into business, double SA manufacturing employment10 Jun 2022
11Mr Price expands baby portfolio with standalone stores - Nqobile Dludla26 Aug 2022
12Pick n Pay Futurewear cultivates new fashion talent19 Sep 2022
13Pop culture power play: Checkers plugs into Tinder Swindler hype - Lauren Hartzenberg14 Feb 2022
14Nando's is giving away free food depending on the stage of load shedding15 Jun 2022
15Inside Cotton On's new R300m head office and warehouse in Gauteng - Lauren Hartzenberg25 Jul 2022
16Savanna Premium Cider is bringing the spice with the new 'Chilled Chilli' - Distell17 Mar 2022
17South Africans bid farewell to Redro and Pecks fish paste18 Jan 2022
18Pick n Pay reveals new QualiSave supermarket brand15 Aug 2022
19Food Lover's to open R100m Western Cape standalone flagship in October23 Aug 2022
20SA Breweries names Richard Rivett-Carnac as CEO18 Jan 2022

Most-read contributors

1Natasha Maharaj
2Zuko Mdwaba
3Jonathan Cherry
4John Watling
5Michael Smollan
6Fred Razak
7Ged Nooy
8Howard Saunders
9Colleen Harrison
10Nicola Cooper
11Emmanuel Kalunga
12Cyril Naicker
13Ajay Lalu
14James Bayhack
15Nadia Rawjee

Most-viewed press offices

1TFG (The Foschini Group)
2Heineken South Africa
3ACDOCO SA
4Ackermans
5Mpact Plastics
6Bata
7Rand Show
8Aramex
9Rosebank College
10Juta and Company
11Burger King
12Switch Energy Drink

Most-read new business wins

1Hook, Line & Sinker appointed by Luxity09 May 2022
2The Beauty Bag South Africa names Red Marketing as its media agency23 Nov 2022
3First Ascent becomes Stillwater Sports' MTB technical apparel partner14 Mar 2022

Most-read new appointments

1Tiger Brands appoints 2 new employees22 Nov 2022
2Shoprite names Judy Maluleke as its CSI manager07 Mar 2022
3OneDayOnly appoints new head of digital marketing10 May 2022
4Linda Mtoba becomes the new face of Vaseline09 Mar 2022
5Ismail Nanabhay becomes MD - Beverages for Tiger Brands07 Apr 2022
6Babongile Mandela joins Coca-Cola Africa as new PACS director27 May 2022
7Philip Morris South Africa announces three key hires11 Jul 2022
8Honchos names Nobuntu Mkhize as its marketing and brand manager03 Mar 2022
9Spur Corporation appoints Vuyo Henda as chief marketing officer05 May 2022
10Nestlé names Luke Gomes cluster head for Greater Zambezi region14 Jul 2022


View the most-read lists for all our industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

NextOptions
Read more: retail trade, BestofBiz

Related

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
South African retail sales dip 0.6% in September16 Nov 2022
South African retail sales jump 8.6% in July
South African retail sales jump 8.6% in July15 Sep 2022
Source: ©hxdyl via
SA retail sales rise by a measly 0.1% in May14 Jul 2022
South African retail sales rise 3.4% in April
South African retail sales rise 3.4% in April17 Jun 2022
South African retail sales rise 1.3% in March
South African retail sales rise 1.3% in March18 May 2022
Source: Getty
SA retail sales rise 3.3% in November19 Jan 2022
#BestofBiz 2021: Finance
#BestofBiz 2021: Finance13 Dec 2021
Spource: © dolgachov -
Daily movement of retail customers in SA to remain in flux30 Jun 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz