Marine Walk Shopping Centre opens in KZN's Sibaya precinct

Marine Walk Shopping Centre has opened in KZN's Sibaya precinct, promising residents of nearby areas a convenient and family-centric retail space, inclusive of a flagship SuperSpar and local small business offerings.

Project lead on the Marine Walk Shopping Centre, Devmco Group’s Brad Winstanley believes that convenience and connection are two of the most important factors for people looking to change and improve their lifestyles.

“We have set our sights on improving the quality of life for people in the area through this shopping centre. We are proud to have created a curated collection of retailers in a safe shopping space, with an open-air courtyard and restaurants that spill out into nature. It is a space that inspires relaxation, entertainment, and connection,” says Winstanley.

Many of the projects undertaken in the Sibaya node, including Marine Walk, have continued despite setbacks such as flooding and riots faced in the KZN province over the past two years.

Finally opening its doors on 30 September last week, the Marine Walk Shopping Centre was built around the same philosophy of sustainability and environmental consciousness that Durban-based developer Devmco has aimed to weave throughout the Salta development. The stylish retail space boasts large open areas and landscaped terraces for families to enjoy before, during and after their shopping.

Source: Supplied

Big brands and local favourites

According to Winstanley, the new mall will not only offer convenience to local shoppers from the surrounding areas but will act as a platform for local businesses to thrive.

“We have purposefully looked to include tenants in the centre who comprise some of South Africa’s most popular and loved brands like DisChem, Kauai, Mr Price, Woolworths, Spar, Milady’s and Mugg & Bean. We have also hand-picked a number of owner-run and managed establishments and stores that are considered local treasures,” he explains.

Umdloti's family-run business Casa Nostra has relocated its popular restaurant to the new shopping centre. Considered a true family institution, owned and run by Emanuele and Vanessa Cantatore, its authentic Italian home-style cuisine has established a loyal following in the community for 27 years.

In addition to local operators such as Waxy O’Connors, Moustache Barber, Petland and Frozen For You - shoppers will get to visit the first Woolworths W.Edit store in KZN. In a strategic move to expand its footprint to smaller malls and locations that wouldn’t necessarily be able to include the full Woolworths offering, the new W.Edit store is a boutique offering with a curated selection of fashion, beauty, and homeware items to appeal to customers in the area.

Similarly, a new SuperSpar will welcome local residents to a flagship store that is employing and extensively training 67 previously unemployed staff members. “It has been a privilege to work with a blank canvas and build a SuperSpar from scratch at the Marine Walk Shopping Centre”, says Paul Jason, co-owner of SuperSpar Salta.

“Our vision is to exceed customers’ expectations through unbelievable service and an extraordinary shopping experience. With notable additions like a dedicated gelato counter, a freshly made sushi station and a wood-fired pizza offering, and an in-house café to sit, work, chat and eat at – not to mention a menu built by Durban legends Paul Sheppard of Marco Paulo and Raymond Friedman of Ray’s Kitchen.”

Devmco Group director, Charles Thompson says, “We have created a shopping and lifestyle space where convenience is at the heart of this offering as we work towards redefining the customer retail experience.

“Retail is shifting, and customers are embracing the move to smaller, more intimate shopping zones. They no longer need to travel to the larger 'city centre' malls to get their shopping done, when they can do it right here, and enjoy the same service excellence from their favourite local brands, in the fresh open air on the coast - close to home.”