New shopping centre opens in Pretoria - complete with a shooting range

The Irene Link shopping centre has opened its doors in Irene, Pretoria, just off the Botha Avenue offramp on Alexandra Road. The centre is a joint development between Abland Property Developers, Giflo Group and Som Group.

Source: Supplied

Described as "modern but homey", the community convenience centre is housed within the greater 75,000m2 Irene Link precinct that combines offices, retail and lifestyle amenities into one centralised location. The centre forms part of Abland, Giflo Group and Som Group’s R2bn precinct, which began construction in 2019.

The Irene Link shopping centre comprises 15,000m2 of bespoke retail which includes both independent and big-name brands. National brands include Woolworths Food, Woolworths Edit, Checkers, Checkers Liquor, Westpack, Pick n Pay Clothing, Baby City, Dischem, KFC, Kauai, Bootlegger Coffee Company, Mr Price Home, Miladys and Plumblink. Featured independent retailers include Mondanette Butchery, Forum Stationers and Execuspecs to name but a few.

Source: Supplied Source: Supplied

Stores opening in the near future include The Baron Irene (December 2022) and Irene Arms (by mid-October). Irene Arms is a firearm and outdoor shop with a coffee shop offering. Irene Arms also has a 10-lane, 25-metre hand weapon indoor shooting range as well as the only 8-lane 200-metre underground rifle shooting range in South Africa.

Custom built for community needs

Designed by Boogertman and Partners Architects Irene Link spans three levels, with free parking and 24-hour security.

Grant Silverman of Abland says, “We are grateful for the Irene community in supporting this new convenience centre. Having custom-built the centre to meet the needs of this special community, it warms our hearts that the feedback has been so positive. As co-owners, we are also delighted that our fully-let centre boasts a wide variety of only the best retailers in the country, offering an upmarket experience in a modern setting.”

Irene Link opened on Thursday, 29 September and opening activities included live music, gifts and photo opportunities. Customers also had the opportunity to write their name on a “link” that will form part of the décor for the centre.