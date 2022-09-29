Industries

    Pick n Pay introduces new boutique store format in Cape Town

    29 Sep 2022
    A new Pick n Pay store has opened its doors in Sea Point, the retailer's second store in the Cape Town suburb after nearly 50 years since it opened its first store in the area in the 1970s.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The boutique-styled Pick n Pay is a new format to match its new home in Station House – a modern development in the heart of Sea Point designed to provide guests and residents with the ultimate convenience. This includes amenities such as a restaurant, laundry, car wash, gym and a Pick n Pay store.

    “The previous Station House has a rich history and we are excited to bring our brand’s rich heritage, but also renewed outlook, to this new landmark in Sea Point,” says Jarett Van Vuuren from Pick n Pay who attended the store’s official opening this morning.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Similar to the new Station House development, customers visiting the Pick n Pay store can expect a modern interior and refreshed product offering as the retailer revamps some of its stores to target discerning customers.

    Product offering

    The Station House Pick n Pay will be a smaller store with just over 2,800 products. “While a smaller Pick n Pay, the carefully considered range will cater to all customer needs be it a Station House resident or hotel guest, a resident in the community and surrounds, or a visitor to the area,” says Van Vuuren.

    The range includes fresh fruit and vegetables produce, a good range of quality meat, and delicacies such as charcuterie and speciality cheeses. There will also be freshly baked pies and a wide range of pre-baked bakery goods. Customers can also buy non-perishable grocery items or select from a range of household items or toiletries.

    Pick n Pay reveals new QualiSave supermarket brand
    Pick n Pay reveals new QualiSave supermarket brand

    15 Aug 2022

    As part of the store opening formalities, head student from Herzlia High School spoke at the event. Pick n Pay also donated a R10,000 gift card to Mamma Flo, a local charity selected by the head student. The organisation is committed to finding short and long-term sustainable solutions to end period poverty in Site B in Khayelitsha.

