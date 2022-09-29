Pick n Pay introduces new boutique store format in Cape Town

The boutique-styled Pick n Pay is a new format to match its new home in Station House – a modern development in the heart of Sea Point designed to provide guests and residents with the ultimate convenience. This includes amenities such as a restaurant, laundry, car wash, gym and a Pick n Pay store.
“The previous Station House has a rich history and we are excited to bring our brand’s rich heritage, but also renewed outlook, to this new landmark in Sea Point,” says Jarett Van Vuuren from Pick n Pay who attended the store’s official opening this morning.
Similar to the new Station House development, customers visiting the Pick n Pay store can expect a modern interior and refreshed product offering as the retailer revamps some of its stores to target discerning customers.
The Station House Pick n Pay will be a smaller store with just over 2,800 products. “While a smaller Pick n Pay, the carefully considered range will cater to all customer needs be it a Station House resident or hotel guest, a resident in the community and surrounds, or a visitor to the area,” says Van Vuuren.
The range includes fresh fruit and vegetables produce, a good range of quality meat, and delicacies such as charcuterie and speciality cheeses. There will also be freshly baked pies and a wide range of pre-baked bakery goods. Customers can also buy non-perishable grocery items or select from a range of household items or toiletries.
As part of the store opening formalities, head student from Herzlia High School spoke at the event. Pick n Pay also donated a R10,000 gift card to Mamma Flo, a local charity selected by the head student. The organisation is committed to finding short and long-term sustainable solutions to end period poverty in Site B in Khayelitsha.