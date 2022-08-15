Pick n Pay reveals new QualiSave supermarket brand

Pick n Pay has introduced a new supermarket brand, dubbed Pick n Pay QualiSave, to the South African market. The brand has launched with the tagline 'Where lower prices look better' and Pick n Pay revealed that around 40% of company-owned supermarkets will be converted into Pick n Pay QualiSave stores.

Source: Supplied

The grocery retailer announced in May that it would re-organise its stores into two customer-facing brands – Pick n Pay, serving more-affluent customers, and a new brand (provisionally named Pick n Pay Red) to focus on customers in the growing middle market by providing lower prices alongside great quality and excellent customer service.

QualiSave focus areas

The Pick n Pay QualiSave brand was revealed at an event at the Eerste River store in Cape Town on Monday, 15 August. According to the retail group, QualiSave stores will offer customers a range of 8,000 products, with an emphasis on meat, fresh produce and bakery, as well as a keen focus on essential commodities.

Source: Supplied

Pick n Pay group CEO, Pieter Boone, said: “Pick n Pay QualiSave perfectly describes exactly what these stores will offer – exceptional prices for quality goods alongside a high-quality shopping experience.

“We have done an enormous amount of research to understand exactly what customers want and need. We concluded that we could not successfully meet the needs of all our customers with just one Pick n Pay brand. Freshness, value for money and customer service were non-negotiable demands across all customers, but they wanted their favourite stores to be better tailored to their specific needs.

“Through Pick n Pay QualiSave, we are focusing on what a growing number of customers want in the important middle market, while remaining entirely true to the Pick n Pay brand and values. Customers in Pick n Pay QualiSave stores will benefit from great fresh products, an excellent commodity offer, attractive special offers, a great store ambience, and friendly and helpful staff.”

Boone added, “We are very attuned to the fact that the cost of living is increasing sharply, and Pick n Pay QualiSave will be on the side of customers in providing great everyday value and deals.”

Gareth Ackerman, Pieter Boone and Andrew Mills of Pick n Pay. Source: Supplied

One group, three banners

Boone said that the introduction of QualiSave places the group in a stronger position to serve shoppers’ better across its now three banners – Boxer for aspirational customers with tight budgets, Pick n Pay QualiSave for the growing middle market, and Pick n Pay at the higher end.

“Alongside Boxer, our two Pick n Pay brands now perfectly enable us to deliver the right products, at the right prices, to the right customers. And, above all, everyone remains welcome at our stores – whichever store they shop at,” he said.

Source: Supplied

Store revamps

Stores to be rebranded Pick n Pay QualiSave around the country have been identified through consumer modelling. From September 2022, Pick n Pay QualiSave stores will have the new brand name, and will over time be revamped to make them easily distinguishable from Pick n Pay stores.

The approach will include a new store layout, distinctive in-store signage, and product selection specifically aimed at the growing middle market shopper base.

Six Pick n Pay QualiSave stores and four Pick n Pay stores have already been revamped over the last three months, and have yielded positive trading results, according to Pick n Pay.

Boone added: “We are hugely excited by the positive customer response to the Pick n Pay QualiSave pilot stores. Our sales have increased, and customers are shopping more often with us. This tells us that we are getting it right on range, quality, price and service.”