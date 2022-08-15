Savanna Premium Cider shows the value of a laugh #StandUpForYourComedy

In a country where it's cheaper to take a flight to Cape Town than to fill up your petrol tank, Savanna Premium Cider, the most loved cider in the land and the biggest supporter of the local comedy scene, has decided to take comedy to the people instead. So, Savanna's going on tour, a Savanna Comedy Bar Tour, and instead of a barrel full of laughs, it's a bus, full of SA's best comedians, dropping into cities, towns and some really unexpected places all over the country to bring some much deserved laughs because we can all really do with some right now. After all, comedy is a basic human right. It's time to #StandUpForYourComedy.

The bus leaves on 26 July and the tour ends on 26 August 2022. It’s packed with South Africa’s top and upcoming stand-up comedians, ready to take a stand in the name of comedy and make you ‘lag’ like your local comedy scene depends on it, which it does.

But wait, there’s a twist! As a nation, it’s our superpower to laugh at ourselves. We laughed through lockdown, we laugh at rising petrol and food prices and we’re still laughing in the dark because of loadshedding. So, Savanna decided to turn the nation’s LOLs into a currency using technology. More specifically, NFTs. The people of South Africa can stand up for their comedy too by showing their support for their faves and the local comedy scene on social media using #StandUpForYourComedy, and by coming to the shows for a chance to win South Africa’s first NFT powered by laughs. Yes, we’ve got a little contraption that measures laughter, the ‘laugh-o-meter’. The more people laugh, the more the laugh-o-meter works and the more the value of the NFT grows. And if the people win an NFT they can use it to claim awesome prizes from Savanna.

In tech-geek terms that none of us really understand, each NFT will live on the blockchain and will have metadata built into it to represent its ranking (its direct value). Once the criteria is met, measured through laughs and social presence, we will update the rank of the NFT on a dashboard through its metadata.

During the tour, the NFT value will grow in three ranks, from Bronze to Gold. By the end of the tour, lucky people who went to the event and social media followers will win cash prizes, a PlayStation 5 console, fashion vouchers and cash cards. Savanna will give the same value in cash back to the comedy scene, proving once again that they are the biggest supporters of local comedy - this time with the help of the South African people.

“NFTs have this great ability to represent physical and abstract items such as art, virtual worlds, fashion items, moments in history, etc., and for the first time, an NFT will represent the laughs of South Africans,” says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider.

“The tour includes the usual suspects like Cape Town, Joburg and Durban - but then add Mbombela, Bela Bela, Kimberley, Rustenburg, Mthatha and Bloemfontein to the list, and that is a whole lot of laughter and kilometres being served. We are bringing comedy to all the people – big cities and smaller towns. Serving laughter and to say thank you. Every time you put a crisp, dry, delicious Savanna to your lips, you are supporting local comedy," adds Lenford.

Be sure to follow the Savanna Premium Cider social media pages to know when it is your city or town’s turn to be served.

#StandUpForYourComedy #SavannaComedyBar #ComedyCentral #StaySafe

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.

Instagram: @savannacider

Facebook: @SavannaCider

Twitter: @SavannaCider

YouTube: SavannaCider

