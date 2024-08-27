TBWA\Hunt Lascaris welcomes Savanna, as it's appointed as the brand's new creative agency

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris has announced that it is proud to welcome Savanna Premium Cider to the agency. Heineken Beverages, Savanna’s parent company, has appointed TBWA\Hunt Lascaris to run point on the account, starting with the launch of a new variant, Savanna Neat.

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, named the top performer in this year’s D&AD and Cannes Lion Awards, was delighted to immerse itself in the new Savanna Neat campaign.

“We have been watching the great work being done by Savanna,” says TBWA\Hunt Lascaris business director, Debbie Laing. “As a brand that plays in culture with its disruptive communication, it’s clear that we share common values. We’re really looking forward to making iconic work with this exciting and brave brand team.”

The latest limited edition from South Africa’s favourite crisp and dry cider, Savanna Neat celebrates a nation that never takes itself too seriously, as can be seen in the new ‘It’s giving whisky’ campaign, which launched on TV, radio, out-of-home media and in trade in September 2024. Continuing Savanna’s legacy of creating some of South Africa’s most loved ads, it delivers a crisp, witty perspective that is true to the brand’s core.

“To land the point that Savanna Neat feels like whisky but isn’t, we playfully poked fun at all the whisky tropes, from age-old traditions to the pretentiousness of how it's consumed,” says Steph Van Niekerk, executive creative director. “It’s all about giving South Africans permission to laugh at themselves and the world we live in.”

Maijaliina Hansen-Chipps, category lead for Ciders and Flavoured Alcohol Beverages at Heineken Beverages, says: “Siyavanna South Africa, we are at it again. We created a crisp and dry whisky flavoured cider for an unpretentious generation that’s into bold new flavours without the fuss. No need for sniffing tumblers here. Savanna Neat is ready to drink ice cold from our iconic bottle. And we couldn’t think of a better creative team to bring our concept to life.” She continues: “The team at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris resonates with the Savanna consumer and brilliantly captures the nuance of this new innovation. We look forward to the public response to our latest campaign after a very successful soft launch at the DSTV Delicious Festival.”

Karabo Denelane, CEO at TBWA/Hunt Lascaris concludes: “It’s a great honour to welcome the world’s largest cider to our agency. South Africans are in for a treat, as the Savanna Neat campaign keeps on giving. Here’s to many more!”



