    Why South Africa’s top companies publish sponsored articles on Daily Investor

    Issued by Broad Media
    10 Oct 2024
    10 Oct 2024
    South Africa’s top companies understand the value that sponsored articles on Daily Investor deliver.
    Why South Africa&#x2019;s top companies publish sponsored articles on Daily Investor

    Sponsored articles offer tremendous marketing power, as they enable your business to promote its products and services, share details about your success stories, and provide valuable industry insights.

    Daily Investor is uniquely positioned to deliver sponsored articles that tick all these boxes, particularly for South African companies which target the financial, investing, banking, and HNWI sectors.

    Contact the Daily Investor marketing team to run sponsored articles.

    This is thanks to Daily Investor’s position as South Africa’s leading finance and investment news website – making it the preferred source of news for both business and household financial decision-makers

    By partnering with Daily Investor, South African companies are choosing a platform that allows them to connect with people who are willing and able to purchase their products and services.

    Advertise on Daily Investor

    South Africa’s top companies understand the value that sponsored articles on Daily Investor deliver, with the following companies publishing articles on Daily Investor:

    • Standard Bank

    • OUTsurance

    • Brenthurst

    • Discovery Bank

    • PSG

    • PPS

    • Old Mutual

    • Capitec

    • Momentum

    • Fedgroup

    • Altify

    • and many more.

    You can see all the sponsored articles published on Daily Investor here.

    To learn more about publishing sponsored articles on Daily Investor, contact the Daily Investor marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
