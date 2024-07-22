Savanna Neat. It’s giving whisky

Savanna fans are in for a treat as the iconic South African brand launches Savanna Neat Premium Whisky Flavoured Cider at the end of September. Remaining true to its core, it’s the Savanna crisp and dry cider that consumers know and love with a touch of whisky flavour and notes of toasted oak. It’s giving whisky. It’s giving aged in a barrel… but in a fridge. Inside a barrel.

Robert Weeder, brand manager at Heineken Beverages, says “We’ve crafted it for an unpretentious generation that’s into bold new flavours without the fuss.” No need for sniffing tumblers here. Savanna Neat is ready to drink from a perfectly chilled bottle.

The newest sibling in the popular Savanna family of flavour variants, Savanna Neat celebrates a nation that never takes itself too seriously, as is seen in the campaign created by TBWA/Hunt Lascaris. The campaign, entitled ‘It’s giving whisky’ has been unveiled on TV, radio, out of home, social and in trade and continues Savanna’s legacy of creating some of South Africa’s most loved ads with its crisp, witty perspective on culture.

‘“It’s giving whisky” implies that Savanna Neat has the feeling of a whisky, but it by no means is. It remains a true Savanna Premium cider, with its crisp, dry taste and signature humour. To land this point, we playfully poked fun at all the whisky tropes – from age-old traditions to the pretentiousness of how it's consumed at clubs with the glorifiers and the pageantry. It’s all about giving South Africans permission to laugh at themselves and the world we live in.” says Steph Van Niekerk, executive creative director at TBWA/Hunt Lascaris.

Savanna Neat made its first big public appearance at the DSTV Delicious Festival in Kyalami on 21 and 22 September. For those who did not attend DSTV Delicious, don’t fret! There will be plenty more events to look forward to as Savanna Neat will officially be launched in October at the Luxurious Marble Circus on the 26 and 27 October and Speakeasy launch events around the country. Keep your eye on Savanna’s social media pages for more information.

Savanna Neat will be available in a 330ml bottle at all major retailers nationwide from the end of September 2024, the iconic crisp and dry cider with an added touch of toasted oak is set to become your go-to drink order this season. Verstaan?

For more information, follow Savanna's social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.



