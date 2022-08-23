Finance Fintech
Digital payment leap: Orabank teams up with Network International

2 Oct 2024
2 Oct 2024
Network International, an enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, has extended its strategic partnership with Orabank group, the largest banking group in Francophone Africa, to transform the bank’s prepaid and agent banking solutions.
Source: Supplied. Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum, group chief executive officer, Orabank Group and Reda Helal, group managing director – processing, Africa and co-head group processing, Network International.
The partnership is a significant milestone in enhancing the banking experience for Orabank group customers and enabling the bank’s digital transformation with innovative solutions.

It will leverage Network International's expertise in enhancing Orabank’s competitiveness in the Francophone markets, and also strengthens its existing partnership with Orabank group by introducing innovative payment technology and solutions to enhance consumer trust and convenience.

Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum, group chief executive officer of Orabank, said: “We are thrilled to enter a new phase of growth through the strategic partnership with Network International.

"Using Network’s expertise, we are shaping the future of the digital payment market in Francophone Africa with new products and services that will facilitate our digital payment transformation. This offers an elevated experience for our customers and emphasises our pivotal role in the financial market.”

Reda Helal, group managing director; processing, Africa and co-head group processing; Network International, said: “We are excited to extend our strategic partnership with Orabank group to transform digital payments for their customers in the prepaid and agent banking space.

"Implementing Network’s innovative solutions underlines the bank’s impact in the Francophone market by providing superior payment experiences. We look forward to capturing the opportunities that lie ahead and achieving new heights of success by working together.”

Source: African Press Organisation

APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
