    Fintech innovation and inclusion boosted by Network International-Magnati merger

    Network International and Magnati have finalised their strategic merger, now operating under the ownership of a Brookfield-led consortium.
    2 Oct 2025
    2 Oct 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The merged entity will operate under the name Network International LLC. With an expanded suite of solutions, ranging from digital payments and data-driven insights to SME lending and advanced fraud prevention, the merged entity is well-placed to drive innovation, scale, and financial inclusion across the region.

    The company will continue to collaborate with governments to accelerate digital transformation and expand access to financial services throughout MEA.

    Fintech growth power

    Hadi Badri, chairman of the Board, Network International, said, “This merger creates a UAE homegrown fintech champion for the Middle East and Africa region with attractive opportunities for growth and innovation. The combined platform of Network International and Magnati will empower local merchants to thrive in one of the world’s most dynamic fintech regions.”

    Murat Cagri Suzer, Group chief executive officer of Network International, said, "By uniting two leaders with deep regional expertise and capabilities, we are creating a fintech platform with the scale, technology, and talent to shape the future of digital commerce across the region. Together, we bring even greater value to our clients and partners through diverse product offerings, faster innovation, enhanced data and insights, and a stronger geographic footprint.”

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup
