Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingGrey AfricaTopco MediaHot 102.7FMAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingThe Media KrateOgilvy South AfricaLocation BankFeed That Bird Communication ConsultantsG&G DigitaleMediaNorth-West University (NWU)Algoa FMBateleur Brand PlanningIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Traffic Manager Johannesburg
  • Account Director - Video Marketing Agency Cape Town
  • Head of Content Johannesburg
  • Exhibitions Coordinator Chatsworth
  • Senior Copywriter Stellenbosch
  • Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Junior-Mid Art Director Johannesburg, Remote
  • Junior-Mid Copywriter Johannesburg, Remote
  • Account Manager Cape Town
  • Social Media Producer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Faster than Mapimpi: Checkers Sixty60 Locker Room sketch

    15 Aug 2022
    What's faster than Mapimpi? Checkers Sixty60, when it comes to delivering the most relevant campaigns to its customers.
    Image supplied. Checkers Sixty60's Locker Room sketch has had over eight million views on TikTok
    Image supplied. Checkers Sixty60's Locker Room sketch has had over eight million views on TikTok

    Taking advantage of the momentum of the country’s euphoria after the Springboks won the first game a week earlier, the brand launched the Checkers Sixty60 Locker Room sketch on the Friday before the second game in the Rugby Championships between the Springboks and All Blacks.

    The content creator and production company, Panther Punch (responsible for the Checkers Sixty60 Tinder Swindler campaign together with Retroviral), came up with the idea for the campaign.

    Panther Punch’s Glen Biderman-Pam says the idea came to him in the early hours of the morning.

    “Last Wednesday night I woke up at 3am with the idea. I quickly jotted it down on my phone and then finally fell asleep,” he says.

    The very next day, his partner, Oli Booth and himself wrote the script. They sent it to the client through its agency 99c. “Following one or two small changes the brand adn angecy gave us the green light to go ahead,” says Biderman-Pam.

    #OrchidsandOnions: The good, the creative and the slush pile
    #OrchidsandOnions: The good, the creative and the slush pile

    By 3 hours ago

    As fast as Mapimpi at full speed

    The agency then moved as quickly as Mapimpi at full speed running towards the try line. Cinematographer Michael Carter shot the advertisement. “We ensured that the advertisement had that moody locker room feel,” says Biderman-Pam.

    Biderman-Pam also stars in the commercial, while Booth steps in to play Rassie.

    “Clinton and Dileen at Cosmesis did an amazing job getting me to look bald with a cap; I have a lot of thick hair naturally,” he laughs.

    By Wednesday afternoon they had shot everything and edited, audio mixed and graded the commercial - 12 hours following Biderman-Pam’s early morning idea - and the campaign went live on TikTok and other social media platforms at 9pm!

    While the Springboks did not quite deliver the result the country was looking for on the weekend, the campaign delivered for the brand with over eight million views on the brand's TikTok account in three days!

    Pop culture power play: Checkers plugs into Tinder Swindler hype
    Pop culture power play: Checkers plugs into Tinder Swindler hype

    By 14 Feb 2022

    NextOptions
    Read more: retail, advertising, commercial, Retroviral, All Blacks, Springboks, Glen Biderman-Pam, Checkers Sixty60

    Related

    Source: iStock.
    #NedbankIMC2022: Neurodiversity drives competitive workforce45 minutes ago
    #OrchidsandOnions: The good, the creative and the slush pile
    #OrchidsandOnions: The good, the creative and the slush pile3 hours ago
    Image supplied. Jamie, who appeared in Chicken Licken’s Love Me Tender Burger TV ad, has finally found love in his soul mate, Sive
    Chicken Licken's Jamie finds love!11 Aug 2022
    Source:
    SCA ruling vindicates ARB's powers to make rulings5 Aug 2022
    Image supplied. Natalie Lam, one of five global brand communications industry experts announced as the jury presidents for this year’s Loeries Creative Week
    Loeries jury presidents 2022 announced1 Aug 2022
    Image supplied. Roanna Williams, Net#workBBDO & Creative Circle chairperson
    Why creativity is essential to business today29 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz