Faster than Mapimpi: Checkers Sixty60 Locker Room sketch

What's faster than Mapimpi? Checkers Sixty60, when it comes to delivering the most relevant campaigns to its customers.

Image supplied. Checkers Sixty60's Locker Room sketch has had over eight million views on TikTok

Taking advantage of the momentum of the country’s euphoria after the Springboks won the first game a week earlier, the brand launched the Checkers Sixty60 Locker Room sketch on the Friday before the second game in the Rugby Championships between the Springboks and All Blacks.

The content creator and production company, Panther Punch (responsible for the Checkers Sixty60 Tinder Swindler campaign together with Retroviral), came up with the idea for the campaign.

Panther Punch’s Glen Biderman-Pam says the idea came to him in the early hours of the morning.

“Last Wednesday night I woke up at 3am with the idea. I quickly jotted it down on my phone and then finally fell asleep,” he says.

The very next day, his partner, Oli Booth and himself wrote the script. They sent it to the client through its agency 99c. “Following one or two small changes the brand adn angecy gave us the green light to go ahead,” says Biderman-Pam.

As fast as Mapimpi at full speed

The agency then moved as quickly as Mapimpi at full speed running towards the try line. Cinematographer Michael Carter shot the advertisement. “We ensured that the advertisement had that moody locker room feel,” says Biderman-Pam.

Biderman-Pam also stars in the commercial, while Booth steps in to play Rassie.

“Clinton and Dileen at Cosmesis did an amazing job getting me to look bald with a cap; I have a lot of thick hair naturally,” he laughs.

By Wednesday afternoon they had shot everything and edited, audio mixed and graded the commercial - 12 hours following Biderman-Pam’s early morning idea - and the campaign went live on TikTok and other social media platforms at 9pm!

While the Springboks did not quite deliver the result the country was looking for on the weekend, the campaign delivered for the brand with over eight million views on the brand's TikTok account in three days!