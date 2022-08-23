Food Lover's to open R100m Western Cape stand-alone flagship in October

In January this year, fresh produce retailer Food Lover's Market broke ground on its R100m investment in Bothasig, Cape Town, marking the start of construction at the new 3,000m2 stand-alone store that's pegged to uplift a critical link road site.

Artist impressions. Source: Supplied

The construction of this Bothasig flagship store, set to open at the end of October 2022, is part of the retailers’ plans to open an additional 21 new stores across southern Africa as part of its R400m investment into store development.

Located just off Bosmansdam Road, the site was once an eyesore featuring derelict buildings and overgrown grass. However, this prime location will now boast a state-of-the-art Food Lover’s Market, serving all the surrounding communities - including Bothasig, Monte Vista, Plattekloof, Panorama, Burgundy Estate, Richwood and Edgemead.

Source: Supplied

Store design

The stand-alone supermarket - a first for Food Lover’s Market in the Western Cape - will boast an upmarket farm and family feel and will offer an experiential shopping experience, the retailer said.

To create a “theatre of food”, Food Lover’s Market Bothasig will feature animatronics, such as a fruit and veg animated characters, a boat and seagulls at the Harbourside fresh seafood counter, and even sound effects to create pockets of interest around the store. The store will also feature a dedicated parking for approximately 200 cars, a landscaped garden and recreational seating area.

Design features include wider aisles, departments designed as dedicated destinations, solar and energy-efficient lighting will be used throughout the store and an expanded grocery section - making the store a one-stop-shop consumer delight.

Source: Supplied

Says Brian Coppin, CEO of the Food Lover’s Market Group, “We’re a little brand with a big heart and we truly want to be the good food neighbourhood. One of our primary objectives is to be the best store in any community we serve, and the communities of Bothasig, Edgemead and surrounds are no different. Our ’community first’ approach is focused on being a good neighbour while construction is underway, but then also to offer the best in-store shopping experience, inflation-busting value and variety, once the store is opened.”

“More than just a supermarket, we want to be a market for food lovers.”

Departments within this new store will include fruit & veg, the biggest gourmet butchery with artisanal blockmen, a bakery, a fresh seafood department, cheese and deli counters, an upmarket wine department and hot foods (boasting delicious, prepared foods such as Crispy Chicken, Bubs Fish & Chips and Pie O’My). The Fresh Society, Love Health and Health & Happiness dried fruit and nut bar will cater to the health-conscious food lover. Customers will be able to enjoy the Grab & Go selection of foods - including sushi and a biltong bar. Seattle Coffee Co will also be available at the entrance to the store.

“This is just a taste of what will be in store - all offered at our everyday low prices. Customers can look forward to our regular weekly deals, as well as our special promotional events such as Summer and Winter Carnival, Ten Buck Tuesday, Fifty Buck Friday and more.”

Concludes Coppin, “We are looking forward to the store opening at the end of October 2022 and to welcoming customers for the first time. The construction of this store is a long time coming and we are delighted that the opening of this flagship store is imminent. We encourage residents to watch the press for more details of the opening.”

Food Lover’s Market Bothasig is located at 1 Link Road in Bothasig, Cape Town.