Agriculture News South Africa

#BestofBiz 2022: Agriculture

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Agriculture, Horticulture & Forestry site over the past year below.
Most-read stories

1KZN farmer fined over R1.7m for illegal water use05 Dec 2022
2Fruit canning factory closure spells disaster for industry - Agri SA23 Jun 2022
3100% black-owned HempVest Africa goes commercial25 May 2022
4Unlocking the potential of agriculture in Alexandra township | LFP's Hydro Coop30 Aug 2022
5Eastern Cape farm workers vow to continue strike - Thamsanqa Mbovane03 May 2022
6#BizTrends2022: Africa's place in the global cannabis industry - Sibusiso Xaba06 Jan 2022
7Forestry: The surprise weapon in the fight against climate change18 Mar 2022
8#BizTrends2022: Despite climate change concerns, bright outlook for agriculture - Maluta Netshaulu05 Jan 2022
9SAB & FarmSol empower farmers with state-of-the-art mechanisation12 Aug 2022
102022 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition announces top 20 finalists14 Sep 2022
11SA citrus industry to mitigate impact of Russia-Ukraine war on supply14 Mar 2022
122022 Diners Club Winemaker and Young Winemaker finalists announced07 Nov 2022
13More genuine transformation initiatives needed to empower Black female farmers29 Sep 2022
14SA wine industry in for boost as Blaauwklippen, Van Loveren sign new partnership26 May 2022
15New SA-grown almond brand to stimulate growth of local industry05 Oct 2022
16Nestlé launches agri competition to encourage agripreneurship across east and southern Africa22 Jun 2022
17#StartupStory: AgriKool, driving down costs for consumers, increasing profits for farmers - Robin Fredericks26 Sep 2022
18#BizTrends2022: South African seafood to make waves globally - Luis Figueiredo05 Jan 2022
19Ukraine-Russia war likely to drive more global and local food insecurity29 Apr 2022
20Tiger Brands' agriculture aggregator programme - growing more than just crops - Robin Fredericks29 Aug 2022

Most-read contributors

1Sibusiso Xaba
2Maluta Netshaulu
3Luis Figueiredo
4Peter Setou

Most-read new appointments

1TLU SA bids farewell to Maj. Gen. Chris van Zyl and expands its team11 Mar 2022



View the most-read lists for all our other industries:


Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

