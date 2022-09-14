2022 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition announces top 20 finalists

Sauvignon Blanc South Africa has announced the 20 finalists in the 2022 FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 competition, with no less than thirteen of the final contenders from the 2022 vintage.

Source: Supplied

This year's top 20 wines hail from diverse wine regions, which once again confirms innovation and diversity in the style and origin of Sauvignon Blanc in South Africa. Many regions boast more than one finalist.

A total of 102 producers entered 161 wines for this competition, which since 2007 is the only South African competition dedicated exclusively to Sauvignon Blanc. It is presented with the support of Top 10 title partner FNB and platinum partner Ever Solutions.

The top 20 finalists (in alphabetical order) are

1. Bon Courage The Gooseberry Bush Sauvignon Blanc 2022

2. Bonnievale The River Collection Sauvignon Blanc 2022

3. Cilmor Winemaker's Selection Sauvignon Blanc 2021

4. De Grendel Sauvignon Blanc 2022

5. Diemersdal Sauvignon Blanc Reserve 2022

6. Durbanville Hills Collectors Reserve The Cape Mist Sauvignon Blanc 2019

7. Ghost Corner Wild Ferment Sauvignon Blanc 2021

8. Groot Constantia Sauvignon Blanc 2022

9. Groote Post Seasalter Sauvignon Blanc 2022

10. Iona Elgin Highlands Sauvignon Blanc 2022

11. Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection Sauvignon Blanc 2022

12. KWV Cathedral Cellar Sauvignon Blanc 2020

13. La Motte Pierneef Sauvignon Blanc 2021

14. Nitida Wild Child 2022

15. Paul Clüver Village Sauvignon Blanc 2022

16. Spier 21 Gables Sauvignon Blanc 2021

17. Strandveld Pofadderbos Sauvignon Blanc 2022

18. Zevenwacht 7EVEN Sauvignon Blanc 2022

19. Zevenwacht Sauvignon Blanc 2022

20. Zevenwacht Z Collection Sauvignon Blanc 2021

A panel of leading wine experts judged this year's competition with Cape Wine Master Dr Winifred Bowman as convener. Along with Dr Bowman on the panel were wine judge and author Fiona McDonald, Johann Fourie, head winemaker of Benguela Cove, winemaker Morgan Steyn of De Grendel, Cape Wine Master René Groenewald, and protégé judge Mahalia Kotjane, assistant winemaker of Lievland.

The Top 10 will be announced on Thursday, 13 October 2022 during the FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 Awards at FNB Portside as well as on the website.