Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AutoTraderMiWayTiger Wheel & TyreSumitomo DunlopBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Automotive News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Automotive jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


#BestofBiz 2022: Automotive

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Automotive site over the past year below.
#BestofBiz 2022: Automotive

Most-read stories

1Petrol price expected to drop by R1 a litre in October 202229 Sep 2022
2Big fuel price drop for September02 Sep 2022
3Fuel price cuts for August 2022? - Gero Lilleike25 Jul 2022
4Further fuel price pain expected for June 2022 - David Taylor19 May 2022
5Petrol and diesel prices to rise in November 202231 Oct 2022
6Good news for motorists as fuel price drops for August 202201 Aug 2022
7New proposed bill could slash SA's petrol price by R9 per litre14 Jul 2022
8Petrol price to increase for December 2022 while diesel to decrease sharply01 Dec 2022
9SA petrol price down, diesel up from 5 October - Anait Miridzhanian04 Oct 2022
10Pick n Pay introduces a car licence renewal service17 Jan 2022
11New Toyota Starlet review: A budget-friendly hatchback with great fuel-consumption - Imran Salie29 Jul 2022
12New government tax on car tyres hits consumers hard12 Sep 2022
13Cape Town Formula E track layout revealed - Ian McLaren04 Mar 2022
14Motus buys Motor Parts Direct in the UK for R3.64bn05 Oct 2022
15WeBuyCars appoints Bohlale Paile as its new head of HR25 Aug 2022
16Toyota SA announces Publicis Groupe Africa as its new agency partner02 Nov 2022
17Big fuel price increases expected for March 2022 - Gero Lilleike18 Feb 2022
18Lead by example: The all-new Kia Sportage - Naresh Maharaj31 Oct 2022
19Why the BMW M Fest in South Africa is the biggest one in the world - Imran Salie18 Oct 2022
20Cape Town car charging startup Zimi Charge gets opportunity to pitch to energy leaders28 Sep 2022

Most-read contributors

1Naresh Maharaj
2Ian McLaren
3George Mienie
4Cliff de Wit
5Lance Branquinho
6Ghana Msibi
7Alan Duggan

Most-viewed press offices

1AutoTrader
2Kia Motors South Africa
3Tiger Wheel & Tyre

Most-read new appointments

1MBSA announces important leadership hires in sales, marketing and aftersales04 Oct 2022
2Nobuhle Renqe joins the Isuzu Motors South Africa's executive team30 Nov 2022


View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

NextOptions

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz