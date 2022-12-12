BestofBiz 2022: Automotive

|1
|Petrol price expected to drop by R1 a litre in October 2022
|29 Sep 2022
|2
|Big fuel price drop for September
|02 Sep 2022
|3
|Fuel price cuts for August 2022? - Gero Lilleike
|25 Jul 2022
|4
|Further fuel price pain expected for June 2022 - David Taylor
|19 May 2022
|5
|Petrol and diesel prices to rise in November 2022
|31 Oct 2022
|6
|Good news for motorists as fuel price drops for August 2022
|01 Aug 2022
|7
|New proposed bill could slash SA's petrol price by R9 per litre
|14 Jul 2022
|8
|Petrol price to increase for December 2022 while diesel to decrease sharply
|01 Dec 2022
|9
|SA petrol price down, diesel up from 5 October - Anait Miridzhanian
|04 Oct 2022
|10
|Pick n Pay introduces a car licence renewal service
|17 Jan 2022
|11
|New Toyota Starlet review: A budget-friendly hatchback with great fuel-consumption - Imran Salie
|29 Jul 2022
|12
|New government tax on car tyres hits consumers hard
|12 Sep 2022
|13
|Cape Town Formula E track layout revealed - Ian McLaren
|04 Mar 2022
|14
|Motus buys Motor Parts Direct in the UK for R3.64bn
|05 Oct 2022
|15
|WeBuyCars appoints Bohlale Paile as its new head of HR
|25 Aug 2022
|16
|Toyota SA announces Publicis Groupe Africa as its new agency partner
|02 Nov 2022
|17
|Big fuel price increases expected for March 2022 - Gero Lilleike
|18 Feb 2022
|18
|Lead by example: The all-new Kia Sportage - Naresh Maharaj
|31 Oct 2022
|19
|Why the BMW M Fest in South Africa is the biggest one in the world - Imran Salie
|18 Oct 2022
|20
|Cape Town car charging startup Zimi Charge gets opportunity to pitch to energy leaders
|28 Sep 2022
|1
|Naresh Maharaj
|2
|Ian McLaren
|3
|George Mienie
|4
|Cliff de Wit
|5
|Lance Branquinho
|6
|Ghana Msibi
|7
|Alan Duggan
|1
|AutoTrader
|2
|Kia Motors South Africa
|3
|Tiger Wheel & Tyre
|1
|MBSA announces important leadership hires in sales, marketing and aftersales
|04 Oct 2022
|2
|Nobuhle Renqe joins the Isuzu Motors South Africa's executive team
|30 Nov 2022
