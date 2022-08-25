WeBuyCars appoints Bohlale Paile as its new head of HR

WeBuyCars has announced the appointment of Bohlale Paile as its new head of public relations. "We are delighted to have Paile on board. The last year has seen significant growth at WeBuyCars, which brought growth in employee numbers, resulting in a need for high calibre people management to optimise our HR processes in line with our overall business strategy," says Faan van der Walt, WeBuyCars CEO.

WeBuyCars head of HR Bohlale Paile | image supplied

Paile brings 12 years of people management expertise to WeBuyCars, having built up knowledge in various positions at blue-chip companies such as Investec and Standard Bank Group. She spent six years at Bowmans before moving to Transaction Capital, the major shareholder in WeBuyCars.

Paile is passionate about young talent recruitment and development, with a demonstrated history of working in the financial services and legal industry. She is a strong human resource professional with a B.Com Honours focused in human resources and management from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Her long list of achievements includes winning the South African Graduate Employers Association Employer (Sagea) of Choice award within the legal industry in five consecutive years from 2017 – 2021 during her tenure at Bowmans, being voted the most Influential recruiter for 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022, and being selected to attend a Women in Leadership course.

While at the Standard Bank Group, she was part of the team that helped Standard Bank maintain the Sagea Employer of Choice award within the banking industry in 2014, and 2015, as well as winning the award for the best-integrated graduate campaign in 2014.