Africa


#BestofBiz 2022: ICT

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's IT & Telecommunications site over the past year below.
#BestofBiz 2022: ICT

Most-read stories

1Vodacom bursary programme calls for applications16 Aug 2022
2MTN to rebrand, reveals a new logo16 Feb 2022
3Salesforce appoints its first South African leaders, announces local expansion21 Feb 2022
4Cell C R130m tender scam - Hawks arrest Michelle Pillay and Khatiya Patel03 Feb 2022
5Dimension Data hit with huge fraud scandal21 Jan 2022
6Vodacom South Africa MD Balesh Sharma resigns31 Mar 2022
7New tech academy launches to address IT skills gap and unemployment24 May 2022
8Mxit's founder Herman Heunis has passed away29 Aug 2022
9Mustek founder and CEO David Kan has passed away20 May 2022
10Capitec launches prepaid data and airtime service, offering R45 per Gigabyte26 Sep 2022
11Google is hiring at its first African product development centre20 Apr 2022
12MTN is in discussion to buy Telkom15 Jul 2022
13Standard Bank head of IT engineering resigns following technical outages06 Jun 2022
14Google's big undersea internet cable arrives in South Africa10 Aug 2022
15Dis-Chem hit with data breach, 3.6 million records exposed11 May 2022
16Amazon to launch a marketplace in South Africa - Report20 Jun 2022
17Vodacom director David Brown passes away21 Jun 2022
18Huawei launches new programme to develop ICT skills of 100,000 Africans13 Apr 2022
19Langa Dube appointed TCS country manager for South Africa25 Feb 2022
20Google announces 30,000 scholarships for aspiring African developers11 May 2022

Most-read contributors

1Dan Thornton
2Ria Pinto
3Matone Ditlhake
4Nick Durrant
5Karyn Strybos
6Avsharn Bachoo
7Christiaan Viljoen
8Andrew Dawson
9Lee Naik
10Prenesh Padayachee
11Anna Collard
12Cathy Smith
13Josephine Buys
14Renaldo Muregess
15Mohammed Vachiat

Most-viewed press offices

1Xneelo
2Rocketseed
3Silversoft
4OS Holdings
5DUO Marketing + Communications
6Huawei
7Bidvest Mobility
8SAS
9TPDC
10ASUS
11Lima Bean
12Troye
13Cybereason
14Praesignis
15UNISOC

Most-read new appointments

1Sylvester Meyer announced as Afribit Holdings CEO11 Apr 2022
2Thanusha Govender joins XLink as managing director02 Feb 2022
3Red Hat appoints new EMEA leader17 Jan 2022
4The Innovation Hub appoints second female acting CEO12 Oct 2022
5Glenn du Toit promoted to country manager for South Africa at Acer12 Jan 2022
6Mweb expands its Exco team06 May 2022
7Cybereason appoints Chantél Hamman as its new channel director18 Jul 2022
8Philip Morris South Africa gets new head of IT to transform legacy structures18 Oct 2022
9Altron Karabina appoints James Hickman as its acting executive02 Nov 2022
10Sap appoints Emmanuel Raptopoulos as new EMEA South region president19 Jan 2022



View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

