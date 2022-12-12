BestofBiz 2022: ICT

|1
|Vodacom bursary programme calls for applications
|16 Aug 2022
|2
|MTN to rebrand, reveals a new logo
|16 Feb 2022
|3
|Salesforce appoints its first South African leaders, announces local expansion
|21 Feb 2022
|4
|Cell C R130m tender scam - Hawks arrest Michelle Pillay and Khatiya Patel
|03 Feb 2022
|5
|Dimension Data hit with huge fraud scandal
|21 Jan 2022
|6
|Vodacom South Africa MD Balesh Sharma resigns
|31 Mar 2022
|7
|New tech academy launches to address IT skills gap and unemployment
|24 May 2022
|8
|Mxit's founder Herman Heunis has passed away
|29 Aug 2022
|9
|Mustek founder and CEO David Kan has passed away
|20 May 2022
|10
|Capitec launches prepaid data and airtime service, offering R45 per Gigabyte
|26 Sep 2022
|11
|Google is hiring at its first African product development centre
|20 Apr 2022
|12
|MTN is in discussion to buy Telkom
|15 Jul 2022
|13
|Standard Bank head of IT engineering resigns following technical outages
|06 Jun 2022
|14
|Google's big undersea internet cable arrives in South Africa
|10 Aug 2022
|15
|Dis-Chem hit with data breach, 3.6 million records exposed
|11 May 2022
|16
|Amazon to launch a marketplace in South Africa - Report
|20 Jun 2022
|17
|Vodacom director David Brown passes away
|21 Jun 2022
|18
|Huawei launches new programme to develop ICT skills of 100,000 Africans
|13 Apr 2022
|19
|Langa Dube appointed TCS country manager for South Africa
|25 Feb 2022
|20
|Google announces 30,000 scholarships for aspiring African developers
|11 May 2022
|1
|Dan Thornton
|2
|Ria Pinto
|3
|Matone Ditlhake
|4
|Nick Durrant
|5
|Karyn Strybos
|6
|Avsharn Bachoo
|7
|Christiaan Viljoen
|8
|Andrew Dawson
|9
|Lee Naik
|10
|Prenesh Padayachee
|11
|Anna Collard
|12
|Cathy Smith
|13
|Josephine Buys
|14
|Renaldo Muregess
|15
|Mohammed Vachiat
|1
|Xneelo
|2
|Rocketseed
|3
|Silversoft
|4
|OS Holdings
|5
|DUO Marketing + Communications
|6
|Huawei
|7
|Bidvest Mobility
|8
|SAS
|9
|TPDC
|10
|ASUS
|11
|Lima Bean
|12
|Troye
|13
|Cybereason
|14
|Praesignis
|15
|UNISOC
|1
|Sylvester Meyer announced as Afribit Holdings CEO
|11 Apr 2022
|2
|Thanusha Govender joins XLink as managing director
|02 Feb 2022
|3
|Red Hat appoints new EMEA leader
|17 Jan 2022
|4
|The Innovation Hub appoints second female acting CEO
|12 Oct 2022
|5
|Glenn du Toit promoted to country manager for South Africa at Acer
|12 Jan 2022
|6
|Mweb expands its Exco team
|06 May 2022
|7
|Cybereason appoints Chantél Hamman as its new channel director
|18 Jul 2022
|8
|Philip Morris South Africa gets new head of IT to transform legacy structures
|18 Oct 2022
|9
|Altron Karabina appoints James Hickman as its acting executive
|02 Nov 2022
|10
|Sap appoints Emmanuel Raptopoulos as new EMEA South region president
|19 Jan 2022
