    Vodacom director David Brown passes away

    21 Jun 2022
    The Vodacom Group has announced that its independent non-executive director David Brown has passed away on 19 June 2022. Brown was also chairman of Northam Platinum.
    David Brown
    David Brown

    “David was highly regarded and widely respected by his fellow board members. Over a period of more than ten years, David made a significant contribution to the board, having served Vodacom with impeccable measure and sound judgement. His leadership leaves an indelible mark on the Vodacom team and his generous advice and wise counsel will be sorely missed,” Vodacom said in a statement on its website.

    Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub says: “David was an invaluable member of the Vodacom family, who was held in great esteem by all who knew him. We are deeply saddened by the news of his passing and wish to acknowledge the significant impact and legacy he has left at Vodacom as a beloved colleague and friend. I would also like to offer my personal heartfelt condolences to David’s family.”

    Brown joined the board in January 2012 and served as the chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee from July 2013. He was appointed as the lead independent director in July 2020 and was a member of the Remuneration Committee.

    The chairman, on behalf of the board, management and staff extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to David’s family during this difficult time.

    Khumo Shuenyane will assume the role of lead independent director. Clive Thomson will assume the role of chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and become a member of the Remuneration Committee. These changes are in line with the announcement made by the company on 25 November 2021 and were anticipated to take effect following David’s retirement from the board after the annual general meeting on 18 July 2022.
    Read more: Vodacom, David Brown, Vodacom Group

