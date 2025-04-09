ICT Telecoms & Networks
Vodacom names new CEO for international operations

Vodacom Group has appointed Mohamed Abdallah as chief executive officer of its international markets division and Vodafone Egypt, consolidating leadership across five African operations under a new management structure.
3 Jun 2025
Mohamed Abdallah | image supplied
The appointment forms part of Vodacom’s efforts to streamline its operating model and support its Vision 2030 strategic growth goals. Abdallah, currently CEO of Vodafone Egypt, will now also oversee Vodacom’s operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Mozambique and Tanzania. He will continue to report to Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.

Abdallah replaces Diego Gutierrez, who stepped down as chief officer of international business at the end of April after seven years in the role. During his tenure, Gutierrez led several key transitions across the group’s international portfolio.

Abdallah joined Vodafone Egypt in 1998 and has held a number of senior roles, including enterprise business director and consumer business director. As CEO, he led Vodafone Egypt to sustained growth across its consumer, business and financial services segments.

Commenting on the appointment, Joosub said: “Mohamed is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in delivering strong commercial results. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our international portfolio and embed our purpose-led strategy across the continent.”

Abdallah said: “Taking on this new role is a privilege, as I am passionate about driving connectivity and innovation to empower individuals and businesses across Africa. Together with the incredible teams at Vodacom Group, we will work to build a more digitally inclusive future that uplifts communities and accelerates socio-economic development within the Africa region.”

