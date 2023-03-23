ICT Internet
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

BET SoftwareTopco MediaJuta and CompanyIgnition GroupBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    TooMuchWifi attracts new funding to scale affordable connectivity

    Cape Town-based internet provider TooMuchWifi has secured funding from three major investors — British International Investment (BII), Infra Impact Investment Managers, and IDF Capital — to accelerate its rollout of affordable, high-speed connectivity in underserved South African communities.
    2 Jun 2025
    2 Jun 2025
    Tauriq Brown, CEO of TooMuchWifi | image supplied
    Tauriq Brown, CEO of TooMuchWifi | image supplied

    The capital injection marks a vote of confidence in the fast-scaling telecoms startup, which currently operates in over 75 communities and has served more than one million customers since launching in 2016.

    The investment will support the company’s expansion into new markets while enabling it to deepen its social impact efforts.

    “As a fast-scaling social impact telecoms company, we exist to unlock human potential,” said CEO Tauriq Brown. “With the backing of our new investors, we are accelerating our mission — taking bold, transformative steps to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital revolution.”

    TooMuchWifi’s model focuses on providing low-cost internet access to township and peri-urban areas. In 2023, the company dropped its already reduced pricing further, offering unlimited daily access via hotspot vouchers for just R5. Alongside growing demand, the business has continued to invest in its infrastructure and workforce.

    The company reinvests 30% of its revenue into community initiatives focused on education, employment, nutrition, and safety — a model it describes as key to scaling responsibly. The new funding will also support executive hiring.

    Two senior appointments include Diren Naidoo as head of network design and optimisation and Abduraghiem Moses, who brings two decades of experience in building and scaling wireless and fibre networks in underserved areas.

    Brown said the business is committed to addressing the country’s widening digital divide by bringing connectivity to areas historically overlooked by traditional operators.

    “With unemployment now at 32.9%, internet access is a lifeline for more than a third of the population,” Brown said. “This is more than connectivity — it’s a movement to bridge the digital divide and ignite inclusive growth across our nation.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz