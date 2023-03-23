TooMuchWifi attracts new funding to scale affordable connectivity

Cape Town-based internet provider TooMuchWifi has secured funding from three major investors — British International Investment (BII), Infra Impact Investment Managers, and IDF Capital — to accelerate its rollout of affordable, high-speed connectivity in underserved South African communities.

Tauriq Brown, CEO of TooMuchWifi | image supplied

The capital injection marks a vote of confidence in the fast-scaling telecoms startup, which currently operates in over 75 communities and has served more than one million customers since launching in 2016.

The investment will support the company’s expansion into new markets while enabling it to deepen its social impact efforts.

“As a fast-scaling social impact telecoms company, we exist to unlock human potential,” said CEO Tauriq Brown. “With the backing of our new investors, we are accelerating our mission — taking bold, transformative steps to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital revolution.”

TooMuchWifi’s model focuses on providing low-cost internet access to township and peri-urban areas. In 2023, the company dropped its already reduced pricing further, offering unlimited daily access via hotspot vouchers for just R5. Alongside growing demand, the business has continued to invest in its infrastructure and workforce.

The company reinvests 30% of its revenue into community initiatives focused on education, employment, nutrition, and safety — a model it describes as key to scaling responsibly. The new funding will also support executive hiring.

Two senior appointments include Diren Naidoo as head of network design and optimisation and Abduraghiem Moses, who brings two decades of experience in building and scaling wireless and fibre networks in underserved areas.

Brown said the business is committed to addressing the country’s widening digital divide by bringing connectivity to areas historically overlooked by traditional operators.

“With unemployment now at 32.9%, internet access is a lifeline for more than a third of the population,” Brown said. “This is more than connectivity — it’s a movement to bridge the digital divide and ignite inclusive growth across our nation.”