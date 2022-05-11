Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

QuickEasy SoftwareBizcommunity.comKriel & CoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Development News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

ICT jobs

  • SQL Developer Johannesburg
  • Senior Java Developer Pretoria
  • Intermediate Full Stack PHP Symfony Angular Developer Johannesburg
  • Senior Full Stack Java Developer Johannesburg
  • Senior Java Developer Johannesburg
  • JavaScript Angular Developer Pretoria
  • Full Stack Developer Cape Town
  • Junior C# Full Stack Developer Johannesburg
  • C# Developer Johannesburg
  • Backend Integration Developer Pretoria
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Google announces 30,000 scholarships for aspiring African developers

    11 May 2022
    Google has announced an additional 30,000 Android and Google Cloud training scholarships for aspiring and professional developers in Africa as part of its programme with Andela and Pluralsight.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The programme aims to engage with existing and aspiring developers to help them build the skills they need to get a job in tech after the programme is over.

    The Google Africa Developer Scholarship (Gads) programme gives participants free access to select courses, projects, embedded labs (powered by Qwiklabs) and skill assessments; plus support from the Google Developer community. The resources available in this programme will help developers build the skills necessary to get their Google certification.

    In order to participate in the Google Africa Developer Scholarship programme, you must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of a country in Africa. You may only register for one learning track/role.

    To apply for a scholarship, click here.

    2021 Africa Developer Report


    Opportunities for software developers in Africa are at an all-time high, according to the 2021 Africa Developer Report by Google and Accenture, driven primarily by the booming startup ecosystem and the global demand for remote work. Local businesses are also contributing to this demand as they seek to hire more developers to help them build a better online presence.

    The report also looked at ways that technology companies can accelerate access to these opportunities through education and training programmes that improve on job readiness.
    NextOptions
    Read more: development, Google, Google Africa, software development

    Related

    Kevin Chandra eliminating passwords and democratising web development
    Lebrau PressKevin Chandra eliminating passwords and democratising web development5 May 2022
    How to use YouTube advertising for your business
    Lebrau PressHow to use YouTube advertising for your business3 May 2022
    Here's what South Africans asked Google in April
    Here's what South Africans asked Google in April3 May 2022
    Source: © scyther5
    PSS submits draft legislation challenging Google and Meta3 May 2022
    How LG's innovations have changed our lives for the better
    LG ElectronicsHow LG's innovations have changed our lives for the better26 Apr 2022
    Global business-strategy thought leader to address ECOM Africa 2022 at the CTICC next week
    Ecom AfricaGlobal business-strategy thought leader to address ECOM Africa 2022 at the CTICC next week26 Apr 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz