Mustek founder and CEO David Kan has passed away

20 May 2022
Mustek has announced that its CEO David Kan has passed away at the age of 62.
David Kan | Source: Mustek
"It is with profound sadness Mustek Limited confirms that David Kan, our much loved and respected co-founder and CEO since the group's inception in 1987, has passed away. We extend our most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to David's family. Our thoughts are with them at this most difficult time," Mustek said in a statement.

A further announcement will be made in due course, the company said.

Mustek's board notified its shareholder in a statement, saying: "David founded the company in 1987 and was a highly respected icon and legendary figure in the IT industry. He leaves behind a proud legacy of strong and principled leadership, and he will be sorely missed by his fellow directors, the management and all employees at Mustek."

"The board extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to David’s family and to everyone at Mustek whose lives he touched so deeply. The board will convene in due course to discuss changes to the board and its committees, which changes will be communicated."

Mustek is one of the largest assemblers and distributors of PCs and ICT products in South Africa. The company combines local assembly capabilities through its Mecer brand, with a multi-national product portfolio via a broad range of brands, including: Acer, Asus, Samsung, Lenovo, Brother, Microsoft Volume Licensing, Brand-Rex, Huawei, Miniflex, Mustek Security Technologies and Mustek Energy.
