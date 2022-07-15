Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

ESETRegent Business SchoolBluegrass DigitalRealm DigitalBroad MediaHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaStoneTroyePerfect WordBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Menu

BREAKING: MTN is in discussion to buy Telkom

15 Jul 2022
MTN has advised its shareholders that it is in discussion to acquire the entire issued share capital of Telkom in return for shares or a combination of cash and shares in MTN.
BREAKING: MTN is in discussion to buy Telkom

"Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that the transaction will be consummated. The transaction, if concluded, may have a material effect on the price of the company’s securities. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until a further announcement is made," MTN said in a Sens announcement.

Other sources indicate that this is not the first time MTN has notified its shareholders of a possible acquisition of Telkom. MyBroadband reported that the two parties have held similar discussions since 2014, with MTN offering to buy Telkom’s radio access network.

In 2015 the Competition Commission warned that a merger MTN and Telkom would likely 'entrench a duopolistic market structure dominated by Vodacom and MTN'.

Bloomberg reported that MTN approached Telkom in November 2021. "Telkom has so far rebuffed MTN’s proposals, the news wire said (paywall), and “it remains unclear” whether MTN will continue with its pursuit of its smaller rival," the publication said at the time.

Former Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko said he did not consider such a deal. However, he said such a deal could receive regulatory approvals if the remedies package were structured correctly. “Consolidation is inevitable at some point in the market — probably in the next two years or so,” said Maseko.

NextOptions
Read more: MTN, Telkom



Related

MTN Business App Of The Year Awards opens for entries - R1m prize money
MTN Business App Of The Year Awards opens for entries - R1m prize money3 days ago
Source: © TelcomLead
MTN's Voice brand refresh looking to inspire Africa's youth29 Jun 2022
Source: Picha Gen Z is unapologetic about self-expression
Building youth-centric campaigns for Gen Z29 Jun 2022
The metaverse and the rise of homo virtualis
Ebony+IvoryThe metaverse and the rise of homo virtualis8 Jun 2022
Celebrating 53 years of being the people's brand - the Teljoy journey
Irvine PartnersCelebrating 53 years of being the people's brand - the Teljoy journey2 Jun 2022
MTN appoints Tumi Chamayou as group exec for enterprise business unit
MTN appoints Tumi Chamayou as group exec for enterprise business unit30 May 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz