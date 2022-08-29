Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comHuaweiMint GroupBroad MediaESETAPO GroupiContact BPOBidvest MobilityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Services News South Africa

Menu

Mxit's founder Herman Heunis has passed away

29 Aug 2022
Mxit founder Herman Heunis has passed away at the age of 63 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Mybroadband reported on 25 August.
Mxit's founder Herman Heunis has passed away

In 1997, Namibian-born Heunis founded a consultancy specialising in software development called Swist Group Technologies.

Clockspeed Mobile, a research division of Swist, launched Mxit based on Heunis' concept. Following the launch, Clockspeed became an independent entity and was named Mxit Lifestyle.

"Initially beginning as a multiplayer game based around SMS’s, Mxit became a popular social network app that peaked the interests of financial backers like Naspers in 2007," Memeburn reported.

By 2012, Mxit had over 10 million active users and recorded between 35,000 and 50,000 daily registrations. Heunis sold Mxit in the same year to World of Avatar.

Heunis stayed away from the limelight after selling Mxit and focused on various hobbies including endurance bike races such as the Absa Cape Epic, according to Africa-Me

Heunis explained that he was too burntout in 2011 to take Mxit further:

Mxit was shut down in 2016 following a public statement that indicated a dramatic drop in user numbers. The app had around 88 million users at the time.

NextOptions
Read more: MXit, Herman Heunis

Related

Image source ©
Mxit: how did Alan Knott-Craig Jr's R500m bet go so badly wrong?27 Oct 2015
Image source ©
Mxit to shut down commercial operations, focus on Reach23 Oct 2015
[Biz Online Insights]: SA's mobile network use
[Biz Online Insights]: SA's mobile network use23 Oct 2015
Mxit Africa's best web app ever, says ex-boss
Mxit Africa's best web app ever, says ex-boss26 Aug 2015
[NewsMaker] Shauna Carter
[NewsMaker] Shauna Carter20 May 2015
Mxit: The rise and collapse of 'Africa's largest social network'
Mxit: The rise and collapse of 'Africa's largest social network'2 Mar 2015
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz