BestofBiz 2022: Legal

|1
|Break-ins on private property to be met with force of new SA law
|18 Aug 2022
|2
|CCMA deems dismissal for refusing to be vaccinated 'fair' - Daniel van der Merwe
|26 Jan 2022
|3
|You can't simply retract a resignation... - Lizle Louw and Amy King
|30 May 2022
|4
|New WhatsApp update: Legal implications for group admins - Kavita Kooverjee
|01 Sep 2022
|5
|Big shift to environmental legislative landscape is finally here - Garyn Rapson, Kirsty Kilner & Carma Rossouw
|28 Jun 2022
|6
|SA Films and Publications Amendment Act comes into force - Janet MacKenzie
|04 Mar 2022
|7
|PoPIA: Can businesses ask for vaccine status information? - Preeta Bhagattjee, Aphindile Govuza and Reece Westcott
|09 Mar 2022
|8
|False termination information could end in criminal liability - Mpumelelo Nxumalo, Joani van Vuuren and Nasme Puley
|19 Jan 2022
|9
|Criminal record expungement workshops launch in Joburg township
|14 Nov 2022
|10
|Updated rules for managing Covid-19 in the workplace - Jacques van Wyk and Andre van Heerden
|14 Apr 2022
|11
|Cape Town: The city that keeps on growing and growing - Capital Legacy
|04 Nov 2022
|12
|Winners of the 2022 African Legal Awards
|07 Sep 2022
|13
|ConCourt ruling creates further confusion regarding Preferential Procurement Regulations - Megan Adderley and Roxy Harrington
|23 Mar 2022
|14
|Seeing red - another Christian Louboutin trade mark lawsuit trampled in court - Tim Laurens
|12 May 2022
|15
|Invalid or unfair? No shortcuts to the Labour Court - Brett Abraham
|05 Jul 2022
|16
|Teacher assaulted by learner given green light to sue education department
|04 Jul 2022
|17
|No constitutional right to stupidity, says judge - Tania Broughton
|10 Jun 2022
|18
|Understanding the Zimbabwean permit case - Tania Broughton
|20 Jun 2022
|19
|The facilitators and followers in the state capture project: Eskom - Valencia Talane
|14 Jan 2022
|20
|New workplace codes of good practice to ensure employees keep their hands to themselves - Johan Botes
|31 Mar 2022
|1
|Valencia Talane
|2
|Johan Botes
|3
|Joon Chong
|4
|Ahmore Burger-Smidt
|5
|Marco Vatta
|6
|Ashlin Perumall
|1
|LexisNexis
|1
|Candice de Bruin rejoins Werksmans Attorneys as head of business development
|31 May 2022
|2
|Bowmans promotes 10 partners
|03 Mar 2022
