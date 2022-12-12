Industries

#BestofBiz 2022: Legal

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Legal site over the past year below.
Image: Archives
Image: Archives

Most-read stories

1Break-ins on private property to be met with force of new SA law18 Aug 2022
2CCMA deems dismissal for refusing to be vaccinated 'fair' - Daniel van der Merwe26 Jan 2022
3You can't simply retract a resignation... - Lizle Louw and Amy King30 May 2022
4New WhatsApp update: Legal implications for group admins - Kavita Kooverjee01 Sep 2022
5Big shift to environmental legislative landscape is finally here - Garyn Rapson, Kirsty Kilner & Carma Rossouw28 Jun 2022
6SA Films and Publications Amendment Act comes into force - Janet MacKenzie04 Mar 2022
7PoPIA: Can businesses ask for vaccine status information? - Preeta Bhagattjee, Aphindile Govuza and Reece Westcott09 Mar 2022
8False termination information could end in criminal liability - Mpumelelo Nxumalo, Joani van Vuuren and Nasme Puley19 Jan 2022
9Criminal record expungement workshops launch in Joburg township14 Nov 2022
10Updated rules for managing Covid-19 in the workplace - Jacques van Wyk and Andre van Heerden14 Apr 2022
11Cape Town: The city that keeps on growing and growing - Capital Legacy04 Nov 2022
12Winners of the 2022 African Legal Awards07 Sep 2022
13ConCourt ruling creates further confusion regarding Preferential Procurement Regulations - Megan Adderley and Roxy Harrington23 Mar 2022
14Seeing red - another Christian Louboutin trade mark lawsuit trampled in court - Tim Laurens12 May 2022
15Invalid or unfair? No shortcuts to the Labour Court - Brett Abraham05 Jul 2022
16Teacher assaulted by learner given green light to sue education department04 Jul 2022
17No constitutional right to stupidity, says judge - Tania Broughton10 Jun 2022
18Understanding the Zimbabwean permit case - Tania Broughton20 Jun 2022
19The facilitators and followers in the state capture project: Eskom - Valencia Talane14 Jan 2022
20New workplace codes of good practice to ensure employees keep their hands to themselves - Johan Botes31 Mar 2022


Most-read contributors

1Valencia Talane
2Johan Botes
3Joon Chong
4Ahmore Burger-Smidt
5Marco Vatta
6Ashlin Perumall


Most-viewed press offices

1LexisNexis


Most-read new appointments

1Candice de Bruin rejoins Werksmans Attorneys as head of business development31 May 2022
2Bowmans promotes 10 partners03 Mar 2022


View the most-read lists for all our industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

