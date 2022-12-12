BestofBiz 2022: Legal

1 Break-ins on private property to be met with force of new SA law 18 Aug 2022

2 CCMA deems dismissal for refusing to be vaccinated 'fair' - Daniel van der Merwe 26 Jan 2022

3 You can't simply retract a resignation... - Lizle Louw and Amy King 30 May 2022

4 New WhatsApp update: Legal implications for group admins - Kavita Kooverjee 01 Sep 2022

5 Big shift to environmental legislative landscape is finally here - Garyn Rapson, Kirsty Kilner & Carma Rossouw 28 Jun 2022

6 SA Films and Publications Amendment Act comes into force - Janet MacKenzie 04 Mar 2022

7 PoPIA: Can businesses ask for vaccine status information? - Preeta Bhagattjee, Aphindile Govuza and Reece Westcott 09 Mar 2022

8 False termination information could end in criminal liability - Mpumelelo Nxumalo, Joani van Vuuren and Nasme Puley 19 Jan 2022

9 Criminal record expungement workshops launch in Joburg township 14 Nov 2022

10 Updated rules for managing Covid-19 in the workplace - Jacques van Wyk and Andre van Heerden 14 Apr 2022

11 Cape Town: The city that keeps on growing and growing - Capital Legacy 04 Nov 2022

12 Winners of the 2022 African Legal Awards 07 Sep 2022

13 ConCourt ruling creates further confusion regarding Preferential Procurement Regulations - Megan Adderley and Roxy Harrington 23 Mar 2022

14 Seeing red - another Christian Louboutin trade mark lawsuit trampled in court - Tim Laurens 12 May 2022

15 Invalid or unfair? No shortcuts to the Labour Court - Brett Abraham 05 Jul 2022

16 Teacher assaulted by learner given green light to sue education department 04 Jul 2022

17 No constitutional right to stupidity, says judge - Tania Broughton 10 Jun 2022

18 Understanding the Zimbabwean permit case - Tania Broughton 20 Jun 2022

19 The facilitators and followers in the state capture project: Eskom - Valencia Talane 14 Jan 2022